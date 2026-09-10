Argideen Rangers deliver to set up quarter-final clash with Ballygarvan

Argideen Rangers 4-16

St Finbarr’s 2-13

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

SEAN Walsh scored 2-5 as Argideen Rangers overcame St Finbarr’s to secure a Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier Junior Hurling Championship quarter-final berth at Riverstick on Saturday.

A first-half four-goal blitz sent the Carbery club into the quarter-finals where a meeting with Ballygarvan in Ballinspittle on September 20th will decide who faces St Catherine’s in the last four.

Walsh top scored for the winners with 2-5, while John Michael O’Callaghan, Phillip Flynn and Cathal O’Donovan also contributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The better team from start to finish, Argideen were full value for their win.

Joining neighbours Barryroe in the knockout stages pleased winning manager Christy Crowley.

‘Getting to the knockouts was definitely our first priority today,’ Crowley told The Southern Star.

‘Twelve teams started out in this championship and we are down to six now. We’re delighted to be in the last six and will try to progress from there.

‘We knew that a win or a draw would do us today. That’s vital, to have everything in your own hands. When you’re looking for favours off others, that’s not ideal.

‘It was in our own hands today and we made the most of it.’

Argideen and St Finbarr’s began the day level on two points apiece so this was a straight Group 3 shootout where the winners would accompany already-qualified Barryroe into the knockout rounds.

Argideen got off to the perfect start as Cathal O’Donovan fired over and Sean Walsh goaled to make it 1-1 to 0-0 inside the opening four minutes.

Aided by a strong wind, Paudie Murray’s Barrs struck back. Three Colm Keane scores (two frees) and a terrific Caolan O’Connor effort levelled matters for the first time at the ten-minute mark.

Next, David Murray split the posts but Phillip Flynn hit back to equalise. Colm Keane quickly restored St Finbarr’s lead before his team-mate Scott Callanan walloped a loose ball into the net after 17 minutes.

Rangers’ response was devastating. Phillip Flynn converted a free before John Michael O’Callaghan scored the first of three consecutive Argideen goals. Then Sean Walsh found the net ahead of a Cathal O’Donovan sideline cut that floated all the way into the Barrs’ net.

From four points down, a rampant Rangers changed ends 4-7 to 1-9 in front.

The second period proved a scrappy affair with a strengthening wind and intermittent showers making life difficult for both teams.

The Barrs’ David Murray had pointed just before the interval and added another shortly after the resumption. Colm Keane further reduced the deficit, but Sean Walsh (two) and Phillip Flynn scores saw the Timoleague club quickly reassert control.

Caolan O’Connor and Walsh swapped scores before a superb John Michael O’Callaghan effort made it 4-12 to 1-12 with ten minutes remaining.

Colm Keane and Phillip Flynn exchanged frees prior to another top-class O’Callaghan long-range effort.

A keenly-contested encounter, a second yellow card for St Finbarr’s captain Adam Buckley saw the centre-forward sent off heading towards full-time.

The Barrs’ Ian O’Callaghan scored a late goal, but it proved a mere consolation.

Late Crowley and O’Callaghan points sent Argideen into the quarter-finals and what should be a cracking encounter with Ballygarvan.

‘The championship is wide open now,’ Christy Crowley added.

‘There are six teams left. Every single one of the six teams will fancy a crack off it. It will all depend on the day, really. There are no clear favourites but we’ll relish it and we’ll drive on.

‘We are a dual club so we have a (junior A) football game next against St Mary’s and, I presume, our hurling quarter-final soon after that.’

OUR STAR: Argideen Rangers' Sean Walsh scored 2-5 and was a threat whenever in possession.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: S Walsh 2-5; JM O’Callaghan 1-3 (1f); P Flynn 0-5 (3f); C O’Donovan 1-1; D Walsh, J Crowley 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: C Keane 0-6 (4f); I O’Callaghan 1-1; D Murray 0-3; S Callanan 1-0; C O’Connor 0-2; A Barry 0-1.

Argideen Rangers: J Sheehan; J Twomey, G Crowley, B Fleming; S Murray, S Henchion, C Twomey; D O’Donovan, C O’Donovan; P Flynn, E Lawton, J M O’Callaghan; S Walsh, J Crowley, F Butler.

Subs: F Walsh for D O’Donovan (41), J Crowley for D Walsh (42), D Hurley for G Crowley (47), P Buttimer for F Butler (50), K Hennessy for C O’Donovan (55).

St Finbarr’s: E Kelleher; S Kennedy, S McCarthy, J Kennefick; C Crowley, E Keane, T Egan; A Barry, C O’Connor; C Buckley, A Buckley, S Callanan; I O’Callaghan, C Keane, D Murray.

Subs: C Galvin for S Kennedy (25, inj), J Goggin for J Kennefick (ht), J Brady for C Crowley (ht), E Malone for C Buckley (45).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).