Consultation on Disability Act sought

PEOPLE with disabilities in County Cork, as well as their families, carers, and representative groups, are being invited to take part in a consultation on the Disability Act.

The invitation was issued by the Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley and the Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability, Emer Higgins who believe this is a very important disability-specific pieces of legislation.

With 22% of people in Cork reporting experiencing at least one long-lasting condition or difficulty, this is an issue that impacts a huge number of people.

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On top of the people who access the services, there are their families, carers, the people who work for the services and others who have experience of engaging directly with them.

It has been twenty years since there has been any significant change to the Disability Act. That is why it is important that disabled people and disabled communities in Cork, and all parts of the country, contribute to the process.

The Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley said: '22% of people in Cork reporting experiencing at least one long-lasting condition or difficulty in Census 2022. When you consider the families and carers, as well as those who work in the area of disability, a huge proportion of the community is impacted by disability legislation and policies.

'The landscape for disabled people and their families has completely changed in the past 20 years and experiences are different in different parts of the country. It is important that the experiences of the disability community in Cork are part of this process.'

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability, Emer Higgins added:

'We know that many people in Cork have valuable lived experience of disability services, accessibility and supports. Their insights will be crucial in ensuring the updated legislation reflects the realities faced by disabled people and their families.

'The Disability Act covers the definition of disability, assessment of need services, accessibility of public buildings, universal design, employment supports and the use of genetic data.

'While we have had a good response we would really like to hear from more individuals and families in Cork and in all regions of the country.

'If you are taking part in the consultation, you do not need to say something about all of the issues, you can just stick to one or two topics that are relevant to you. We are accepting inputs in a wide variety of formats; written, audio and video.'

The review is a key commitment under the National Human Rights Strategy for Disabled People 2025-2030 and the Programme for Government. It will consider how the Act can be updated to better reflect the rights, needs and experiences of disabled people today.

Visit the Disability Act Consultation webpage for more information. The consultation is open until Friday October 9th.