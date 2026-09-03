Bandon Grammar School hosts researchED event as it returns to Ireland

On September 19, educators from across Ireland will gather at Bandon Grammar School for researchED Cork, one of the most significant professional learning events of the academic year.

At a time when schools are seeking high-quality, meaningful professional development, researchED Cork offers a unique opportunity for teachers to engage with leading educational researchers and practitioners while earning 6 hours of certified Continuous Professional Development (CPD), meeting Croke Park professional learning requirements.

Hosted by Bandon Grammar School, the conference combines internationally recognised expertise with practical classroom application.

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Attendees will hear from over thirty speakers, including keynote speaker Bradley Busch, one of the UK's leading voices in educational psychology and cognitive science, alongside a diverse range of respected speakers who will share their expertise on the day: Alex Fairlamb, Amarbeer Singh Gill, Fiona Chambers, Humphrey Jones and many others.

Educators will leave with strategies, insights and evidence-informed approaches that can be implemented immediately in their schools and classrooms.

In a profession where time is precious, researchED Cork is designed to ensure every session delivers practical value.

Learning from Leading Voices

A major attraction of researchED Cork is the calibre of speakers participating in the event.

The keynote address will be delivered by Bradley Busch, one of the most respected voices in educational psychology and cognitive science.

Known for translating complex research into practical classroom applications, Busch has worked extensively with schools and educators seeking to apply evidence-based approaches to teaching and learning.

His work focuses on areas such as motivation, memory, metacognition and effective learning strategies, topics that continue to shape educational discussions internationally.

Alongside Busch, attendees will have access to a broad programme of presentations and workshops led by experts from across the educational spectrum.

From literacy and curriculum development to leadership, assessment and student engagement, the sessions will explore a wide range of themes relevant to teachers working in primary, post-primary and further education settings.

Importantly, the event has been designed to ensure accessibility for educators at all stages of their careers and all levels of education.

Whether attendees are newly qualified teachers, experienced practitioners, school leaders or educational researchers, researchED Cork offers opportunities to learn, contribute and connect.

A Worthwhile Investment for Schools

For school leaders planning professional learning opportunities for staff this year, researchED Cork offers exceptional value.

Attendees will gain access to a full day of high-quality evidence-informed professional development, receive certification for six hours of CPD and engage with colleagues and experts from across the education sector.

The event provides schools with an opportunity to meet Croke Park professional learning commitments while supporting teachers in areas that directly impact classroom practice, student engagement and learning outcomes.

Rather than a theoretical conference, researchED is firmly focused on what works in real schools and classrooms and how research can inform better educational practice every day.

A Global Movement with Local Impact

researchED was founded in 2013 by teacher and author Tom Bennett, with support from education advocate Helene Galdin-O'Shea.

What began as a grassroots initiative has evolved into a global network of teacher-led events that bring together educators, researchers and policymakers to share knowledge, challenge assumptions and explore what truly works in education.

At its core, researchED seeks to address a challenge familiar to many teachers: the disconnect that can exist between educational theory and the realities of everyday classroom life.

By creating opportunities for teachers to engage directly with researchers and experienced practitioners, researchED encourages meaningful dialogue around evidence-informed approaches to teaching and learning. The result is an environment where ideas can be tested, myths can be challenged and professional practice can be strengthened through informed discussion rather than passing trends.

For those attending researchED Cork, the day will provide an opportunity not only to hear from respected voices in education but also to engage in conversations with colleagues facing similar opportunities and challenges across the educational landscape.

A Community of Practice

While professional development is central to the event, researchED Cork is equally about building and sustaining professional communities.

Teaching can often feel like a profession practised behind classroom doors. Yet some of the most meaningful and impactful learning happens when teachers come together to share ideas, reflect on challenges and learn from one another's experiences.

This belief sits at the heart of researchED Cork and is one that has long been championed by Sarah Kelly, English teacher at Bandon Grammar School and lead organiser of researchED Cork. Through her involvement in English teachmeets, researchED conferences and professional learning networks, Sarah has been a passionate advocate for teacher-led professional development and the power of educators learning from one another.

Bandon Grammar School works hard to create opportunities for teachers to engage with educational research and share effective practice. This has helped foster a culture of professional curiosity and collaboration. Bringing researchED to Cork is a natural progression of that work and reflects their belief that teachers are at their best when they are connected to a wider professional conversation.

The opportunity to engage with colleagues from different educational contexts creates new perspectives and encourages a broader understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing schools today. These connections develop into ongoing professional relationships and communities of practice that continue to support educators throughout the year.

For educators travelling to West Cork, researchED Cork offers not only access to world-class speakers and six hours of certified CPD, but also the opportunity to become part of a vibrant network of professionals committed to improving outcomes for learners through evidence-informed practice and shared expertise.

Evidence Matters

One of the defining features of the researchED movement is its commitment to evidence-informed practice.

Education is a field rich with innovation, but it is also one in which trends and assumptions can sometimes eclipse evidence, researchED encourages educators to ask important questions: What does the evidence actually say? Which approaches improve student outcomes? How can research be interpreted effectively within real classroom settings?

By facilitating conversations between researchers and practitioners, researchED seeks to ensure that educational decisions are informed by robust evidence while remaining sensitive to the realities of schools and classrooms.

Looking Ahead

researchED Cork will be a day of professional learning that is practical, evidence-informed and immediately relevant to classroom practice. With six hours of certified CPD, world-class speakers and a programme designed by educators for educators, it represents an outstanding opportunity for both teachers and school leaders investing in professional growth.

Tickets for researchED Cork are available through Bandon Grammar School, with lunch included in the ticket price. The event is open to educators across all sectors of education. Further information can be found at www.bandongrammar.ie

Why Bandon Grammar School?

Bandon Grammar School's decision to host researchED Cork reflects its commitment to continuous learning and professional growth, both for students and those who support them.

As schools increasingly seek effective ways to improve outcomes and wellbeing, creating opportunities for teachers to engage with high-quality professional learning has never been more important.

For Principal Niamh McShane, hosting researchED Cork aligns closely with the school's values and vision for education.

"Bandon Grammar School is delighted to host researchED Cork. This is an opportunity for teachers to invest in their own professional growth, engage with leading educational thinkers and earn six hours of certified CPD while reconnecting with the joy and craft of teaching. We want every attendee to leave with practical ideas, renewed energy and a professional network that continues long after the conference ends."

That emphasis on professional renewal resonates strongly at a time when teachers are balancing growing responsibilities alongside their core mission of supporting young people to thrive.

researchED Cork aims to create space for reflection, curiosity and professional conversation, qualities that are often difficult to prioritise amid the demands of daily school life.

Clancool More Bandon, Co.Cork, P72 FD36 - Contact Us: 023-8841713 or [email protected]