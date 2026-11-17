The Ballinhassig camogie team who lost out to Boherlahan Dualla in the AIB Munster intermediate camogie final last Sunday in Cappamore.
The Access Credit Union Donal O’Driscoll Bursary Award Bandon Branch winner was Hannah France, pictured with Val Neenan, Aileen Twomey and Debbie Ahern.
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Seán Conlon and Kellie O'Donovan with their award for Balbrú.
Rachel Long, Old Chapel, Bandon and daughters at recent postgraduate conferring in law from the Honourable Society of The Kings Inn, Dublin.
Niall Morrissey, Bandon GAA lotto co-ordinator, presenting Teddy Buckley with his seller’s prize after recently selling the winning Bandon GAA lotto ticket to Sarah Forde.
Members of Ardilaun Guides and MacEgan Senior Branch at the National Guiding Awards.
The November display in Kilcrohane Church, commemorating people from the local area who died during the past year.
Dunmanway's Jason McSweeney, the 2026 Irish Tarmac Historic Rally champion, with his wife Ruth at the awards ceremony for the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in the Loughrea Hotel, Loughrea, County Galway last Saturday night. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aidan Vassallo graduated with a first class honours degree in financial mathematics and actuarial sciences from UCC. Professor John O’Halloran (left), president of UCC, presented the degree.
Randal Óg chairperson Barry O'Driscoll presenting a cheque of €1,900 to recent lotto winner Annie Jayes, Clonakilty. Included in the photo are members of Randal Óg lotto committee, Joe Crowley, Dympna Lynch (winning ticket seller), Finbarr Lynch, Annie Jayes, Frank O'Donnell, Barry O'Driscoll and Maeve O'Donnell.
At the opening of Studio Ballydehub's exhibition Planet of Love at Working Artists Studio in Ballydehob are: Marie Cullen and Pol Ó Colmáin of Working Artists Studio; musicians Camilla Grieshel and Mauice Seezer; photographer Anna Groniecka; Studio Balldehub artists Peter Cotter, Tadgh Murnane, Kelly Newman, Ciara Molloy, Sue Carnie, Mary Nolan, Aisling Camier, Maeve Lynch, Kieran Molloy and Tess Leake. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Róisín McDermott, Rathnaid Whooley, Cathal Ronan and Liam O’Neill, harvesting the last of the vegetables from Rath NS school garden. They proceeded to make a soup of carrots, butternut squash, onions and garlic, all from the garden.
The Access Credit Union Donal O’Driscoll Bursary Award Skibbereen Branch winner was Erik Ward, pictured with (from left) Keith Curtin, Valerie O’Driscoll, Catriona O’Driscoll, Erik Ward, Elaine Hurley and Claire Sweetnam.
Enjoying the amazing Skibb's Got Talent event at the West Cork Hotel were Deirdre O'Sullivan and Helen Caverley from Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Brendan O'Neill from Castletownshend who was runner-up in the Skibb's Got Talent competition being presented with his prize by Elma Connolly, Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Moya Knowles, Joe Caesar, Celine Guinan, Eoghan Mulleady and Euan Murray, recipients of the 2026/27 MIC Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme.
Vegetable growers Mary and Billy O'Keeffe of Caherlaska, Schull, taking a well-earned breather in their garden, accompanied by their four-legged companions, Millie and Penny. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
At the Heritage Council National Heritage Week Awards were Síle Seoige (MC), Kait Husmann (film-maker), Stephanie O'Toole (Streamscapes), Eleanor Fitzgerald (Mealagh Valley Heritage Keepers), and Virginia Teehan (Heritage Council). Photo courtesy of Alf Harvey.
John McCarthy is a finalist in the Community Support Volunteer of the Year category.
Barryroe's Grace O'Leary at the McCarthy Insurance Cork county junior A football championship quarter-final watching Barryroe defeat Castlemagner in Whitechurch. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The victorious Argideen Rangers U12 team that defeated Kilmurry at Timoleague in the football league final.
A group of young Barryroe supporters in Castlehaven last Sunday for the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football championship final against St Mary's as their team recaptured the Mick McCarthy Cup following their 1-09 to 0-09 victory. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Margaret O’Brien, winner of the 2026 Paddy Bowen Cup in Garrettstown Old Head Pitch and Putt Club, pictured last Sunday with the late Paddy’s wife Ann, (right), who presented the cup.
Catherine Brown and Colm Keegan from Kinsale pictured at a talk and launch of a new fundraising campaign video to highlight the development of the proposed Lusitania Museum at the Old Head of Kinsale.
Picture. John Allen
Lusitania: The Next Chapter –
An Evening of Art, History and the Future of the Lusitania Museum
St Catherine’s Cultural Centre, Kinsale | Thursday 5 November 2026 | Doors 7pm, event 7.30pm
Tickets: €20 https://tickets.oldheadofkinsale.com/events/lusitaniamuseumoldheadsignaltower/2452263
The Lusitania Museum/Old Head Signal Tower Heritage CLG will launch the next chapter of their community heritage project at a special evening at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre, Kinsale, on Thursday 5 November.
Lusitania – The Next Chapter: An Evening of Art, History & the Future of the Lusitania Museum will bring together two special guest speakers, the premiere of a new fundraising campaign video and an update on the development of the proposed Lusitania Museum at the Old Head of Kinsale.
The evening will feature an illustrated presentation by artist and art teacher Áine Andrews, entitled ‘A Portrait of Hugh Lane: A Life Cut Short’. Áine presents the popular Famous Paintings and their Hidden Histories series at Triskel Arts Centre in Cork. A practising artist and graduate of Crawford College of Art and Design, she spent many years teaching art at Coláiste/Gaelcholáiste Choilm in Ballincollig and is the author and co-author of several art education textbooks.
Her presentation will explore Hugh Lane, the Cork-born art dealer, philanthropist and patron of modern art who died aboard Lusitania in 1915. Through John Singer Sargent’s celebrated portrait of Lane, Áine will explore his remarkable life, his place in the Edwardian art world, his collection of Impressionist works and his ambition to establish a gallery of modern art in Dublin. Lane's life came to a tragic end aboard Lusitania, within sight of the Cork coastline.
The event will also welcome Mike Brady, founder of Oceanliner Designs, travelling from Melbourne, Australia. Originally established as an illustration business, Oceanliner Designs has grown into an international maritime history platform with almost one million YouTube subscribers and more than 200 million views. Mike and his team combine meticulous historical research with sophisticated digital visuals, animation and 3D modelling to bring the world’s great ocean liners back to life, including RMS Lusitania. More details on Oceanlliner Designs here: https://www.oceanlinerdesigns.com/
The evening will also mark an important moment for the Lusitania Museum project with the official launch of a new fundraising campaign for the proposed museum.
The community-led project has been almost two decades in development. The restoration of the Old Head Signal Tower was completed in 2015, followed by the creation of the Lusitania Memorial Garden in 2017. The project is now in the advanced stages of its third phase, with planning permission secured for a dedicated Lusitania Museum at the Old Head.
The next challenge is to secure the capital funding required to deliver the museum, including the necessary match funding. The evening will provide an opportunity to hear an update on the current position of Phase 3 and the work being undertaken to bring the museum project to delivery.
Attendees will also be among the first to see the new Lusitania Museum fundraising campaign video, produced over the summer by Made to Measure Films. The video features members of the museum's volunteer committee alongside relatives of those aboard Lusitania, highlighting the decades of dedication by the local community and the enduring family connections.
Tickets for Lusitania – The Next Chapter are €20 and are available here: https://tickets.oldheadofkinsale.com/events/lusitaniamuseumoldheadsignaltower/2452263
Doors open at 7pm, with the event commencing at 7.30pm.
Event details
Lusitania – The Next Chapter
An Evening of Art, History & the Future of the Lusitania Museum
St Catherine’s Cultural Centre, Kinsale P17 VX81
Thursday 5 November 2026
Doors 7pm | Event 7.30pm
€20 | Tickets available at oldheadofkinsale.com
Enquiries:
[email protected]
| 021 4191285
Brian Granaghan and Hannah Crowley enjoying the wonderful sunshine at Skibbereen Farmer's Market at the weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Pictured at the Perfect Cup cafe at the launch of the annual Art exibition and calendar launch BY Bandon art group in suppport of SVP was Nuala O'Riordan, Claire Holland, Billy Skuse and Georgina Appelbe. Picture Denis Boyle
The sun shone in Skibbereen today, with the town full of people making the most of the autumn weather. Enjoying some food from Skibbereen Market were Summer & Savannah O'Driscoll, Skibbereen and Sonja Lane, Rosscarbery. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Rosscarbery and District History and Heritage Society held a Remebrance Sunday commemoration in Rosscarbery today. The event was held at the town's Abbey Graveyard, where a memorial plaque remembers the men who lost their lives in World Wars 1 and 2. Clonakilty based bugler Gerald O'Driscoll sounded the Last Post during the ceremony. Picture: Andy GIbson.
Ciara, Odhran and Ronan Connolly with Orla O'Driscoll (all Castlefreke) at the Reenascreena tractor, car, bike and truck run. Proceeds of the day will go to Reenascreena National School, Reenascreena Community Preschool and Cancer Connect.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run - Cork.
Locals Violet O'Shea-Doolin and her mum Hazel O'Shea out and about in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Ann Marie Brosnan principal of the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty (September 2009 - October 2026) receives a presentation from student council members Lily Hayes, Eileen Murohy, Molly Murnane and Alba Byerley at her retirement on Friday last. Photo: Martin Walsh.