I’m writing to you from the capital, or what’s left of it, because this week we’ve been inundated with visitors. It’s like we’re having the stations in the house all over again, only on a city-wide scale. Nearly 50 presidents and prime ministers are descending on the Convention Centre for the European Political Community summit on Thursday. Then we’ll have the EU’s 27 leaders landing on us on Friday, in what’s being called the biggest policing operation in the history of the State. I’ve got the good cutlery out.

Macron is coming, along with Zelenskyy, Merz and Andy Burnham. There are so many private jets landing that some are being sent down to wait in Shannon. It’s the equivalent of opening up the neighbours field for parking and putting a lad in a Hi-Viz vest in there for the evening.

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In Dublin, North Wall Quay is closed, the Samuel Beckett Bridge is shut, and gardaí were spotted lifting manhole covers on Macken Street, presumably looking for Russians or the missing children’s hospital. Niall Horan, meanwhile, is playing four nights in the 3Arena right in the middle of the cordon, and his gigs are going ahead regardless - some things are bigger than the EU.

And then there are all the threats. Last Friday a bomb threat emailed to RTÉ emptied the whole Montrose campus, and David McCullagh resurfaced in the Roadcaster out in the car park. He had left his jumper behind in the rush to get back on air, presenting the national morning programme in a T-shirt in November, with his signal patched through by colleagues in Cork. Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin wondered aloud on air if someone might get him a tracksuit top, a lovely dig at how an Oireachtas committee spent last week trying to find out whether RTÉ had bought one for Ger Gilroy. It’s amazing that with all our technology and all the security measures, you can silence the airwaves with a hoax email. At least someone found the humour in it.

Six euro flat white anyone?

Spare a thought, though, for what our continental guests are actually walking into. If any of them slip out of the summit for a six-euro flat white and a chat with the locals, they’ll find a country where a nurse earning €78,000 a year can tell the Irish Independent she’s living pay cheque to pay cheque, and where a teacher in her twenties on over €50,000 can’t make her life work due to soaring rents and groceries.

The public sector unions were due to strike on Thursday (called off at the eleventh hour) the very day the summit opens, having turned down an offer worth 7.75 per cent. The Government came back with one worth 10.75 per cent, in the hope of keeping the schools and hospitals open while Macron is in town.

Where that money comes from is the bit that keeps the Department of Finance awake, of course. Corporation tax now makes up well over a quarter of all the tax we collect, roughly three quarters of that comes from big US multinationals, and the top three payers account for almost half of it. We are basically running the national finances like a GAA club lotto where three families buy all the tickets. So when the Democrats swept both houses of Congress last week, there was cheering in our house, and I’d say in a fair few kitchens in West Cork too. But be careful what you wish for. The Democrats have historically been the ones keenest to go after profits booked overseas, and if anyone in Washington decides the tech and pharma money parked from Ringaskiddy to Dublin 2 would look better at home, then we could be running back to our friends in the EU to pay the nurses.

Back women who speak up

We’ve had a good run of it, us men. We’ve built skyscrapers, walked on the moon, won countless All-Ireland’s and learned important new skills like how to load a dishwasher and humility. In general, I’d be one for celebrating all the great men in my own circle. But there are also weeks when I wonder if we should be just retired to some abandoned airfield like out-of-date military equipment so we can let women run the world.

Last Thursday at Southwark Crown Court, Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and on Monday he was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. The judge called him a sexual predator who believed fame meant he could do whatever he liked. I was in college when Brand was becoming a sort of patron saint for a particular kind of edgy humour. It all seemed rather harmless at the time, if rather crass, but with his crimes now exposed, it’s a little shocking how easily he was able to pull the wool over the eyes of so many for so long. The credit belongs to the women who came forward and had to go through the awful process of making an accusation of sexual assault. They had their phones scraped for evidence and sat through a very public trial. Their lives have been severely impacted by his actions. Hats off also to the brilliant journalists at The Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches who broke the story in 2023 and were called every name under the sun for it.

Not all men, as the hashtag goes, and that’s true, but there are enough of them, and they represent the rest of us appallingly. As the father of a son, I think the least we can do is back the women who speak up, and stop laughing along when the lads in the group start saying the stuff we’re all used to hearing from time to time. These monsters only get to the top because the rest of us let them.