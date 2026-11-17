EDITOR – May I suggest that Tim O’Leary and the West Cork Greenways Action Group (headline Southern Star November 7) consult the Irish Constitution, the ultimate basis of law in this country.

Article 43 headed Private Property unambiguously states “The State …guarantees to pass no law attempting to abolish the right to private ownership….” There is only one limitation in the Constitution (in sub-clause 2) which states that this can be overruled when it does not comply with “the exigencies of the common good”.

My dictionary defines “exigencies” as “urgent needs” and, of course, the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the meaning of “common good”. My own view is that for this phrase to be relevant in this context it would need to be shown that the greenway is required for the “urgent needs” of a majority - or a large proportion of the population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenways are designed for cyclists and hikers. Both worthy and healthy activities. What proportion of the population even own bicycles? And of these how many use them for routine such as commuting to work or play etc?

I would suggest that the bicycle owners who would use greenways are a relatively small proportion of the population. And, whilst most of us enjoy a healthy walk, here in West Cork we have an abundance of strands, coastal paths, rural and hill tracks etc, all in many ways more enjoyable than a tarmac man made path. Would a large proportion of our population make use of the facility?

Given the constitutional right to peaceful occupation of property it is the responsibility of those wishing to remove this to establish beyond doubt that they are acting within the confines of our Constitution and in particular Article 43(2).

Tim Barry, Innishannon House.

Have we the same protection for army without UN flag?

EDITOR – There was a meeting of Action Against War group attended by the public in the Imperial Hotel in Cork. AAW was set up in 2026 in Ireland. They spoke of concerns about our army in future deployments with an EU peacekeeping force. When the UN peacekeeping force pulls out from Lebanon by March 2027, our army may return under an EU flag.

Were pressures put on the UN Security Council to pull UNIFIL out of Lebanon?

The concern is without a UN flag, will our army which has served under the UN flag since 1978 in Lebanon - have the same protection? A UN peacekeeping flag has years of diplomacy and experience with it.

Our Triple Lock legislation was replaced with legislation that removed deployment by UN mandate only, to allow peacekeeping deployments with others like the EU - and for the first time includes ‘peace enforcement’ with peacekeeping in overseas duties.

A few EU and UK politicians are talking about a possible war against Russia - when there is a need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine - not more war with chaos, bloodshed and displacement of people and refugees.

The EU began in the 1950s as a small group with France and Germany and others for economic cooperation to create a positive dynamic after WWII, to prevent another war and expanded to what we know today as the EU. If there was a referendum held in the EU and UK; the result would be no to unnecessary wars.

Mary Sullivan, Cork.

Disability Act needs reform to protect human rights

EDITOR – The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) is calling for a fundamental reform of the Disability Act 2005 to ensure that disabled people can exercise their human rights in practice and live with dignity, autonomy, equality and full participation in their communities.

The existing legislation is an inadequate framework for protecting and advancing the rights of disabled people. More than twenty years after the Disability Act was introduced, disabled people continue to encounter significant barriers in accessing the supports and services they need to live independently and participate fully in society. This review is an opportunity to change that.

The starting point must be clear: disabled people are rights-holders. The law must recognise and protect their rights to dignity, autonomy, accessibility, equality and participation, rather than leaving access to essential supports dependent on administrative processes or the availability of services.

We need to move from a system focused primarily on managing services and assessments to one based on enforceable rights and meaningful accountability. That includes a legal right to person-centred personal assistance, timely and rights-based assessments, accessible services, independent advocacy and effective routes to redress.

Most importantly, disabled people must be at the centre of this reform. Their expertise and lived experience must continue to shape the legislation, including beyond the current review to development, implementation and monitoring of successor legislation.

Liam Herrick, IHREC chief commissioner.