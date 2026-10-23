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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

October 23rd, 2026 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
The Leaving Cert class of 1976 who started in Hamilton High School Bandon in 1970, are having their 50th year re-union on Sat Oct 17 in Bandon and will come visit the school for a nostalgic walk-back at 5pm followed by meeting at Copper Grove at 6pm. Now in various parts of Ireland and the world, the great memories of Hammies always shine through. A few of people have tracked everyone over the past few months and are really looking forward to meeting up. Like many other classes, they haven’t met half of them since that glorious sunshine month of June 1976. Now where did those years go. Picture taken at Hammies just before they sat the final exams.

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