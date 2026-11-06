Inchydoney named one of Europe's best beaches in upcoming travel guide

Inchydoney Beach has earned a place among Europe’s best, joining three other Irish beaches in an upcoming travel guide.

Lonely Planet’s Best Beaches Europe, out in 2027, highlights 100 standout beaches across the continent.

The beach near Clonakilty, known for its golden sands and long strand, is one of the four Irish picks: Keem Bay in Mayo, Ballymastocker Bay in Donegal and Streedagh Strand in Sligo were also picked as visitor favourites.

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Lonely Planet’s recommendations have long inspired travellers worldwide, this time spotlighting the popular West Cork beach for swimming, walking and water sports on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The recognition comes just days after nearby Inchydoney Lodge & Spa Hotel won Leading Island Resort in the 2026 World Travel Awards. In May, the beach was awarded a Blue Flag Award for its water quality, waste management, biodiversity protection, education, information, safety, and accessibility.

It is also a Green Coast beach, meaning it has excellent water quality and an overall natural, unspoilt environment.

The award also recognises that the beach is managed to protect its surroundings, with the local community involved in clean-ups and other conservation measures.