Out and About in West Cork

Cian, Alex and Mia McSweeney enjoying Schull's Railway Return Halloween Parade, soaking up the festive atmosphere and community spirit of this special occasion. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Jimmy Nyhan (Ballinspittle), Dan Joe O'Driscoll (Bandon), Rose Nyhan and Mike Nolan (Ballinspittle), Richard Sweetnam (Bandon) and Ellen Nyhan (Ballinspittle) at the Kilbrittain 42nd annual ploughing match which was the second event of the 2026/2027 season in the Cork West region and was held on the lands of Kieran Crowley, Bawnea, Kilbrittain.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run - Cork
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Ardfield, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Oct, 2026. St. James GAA Club is holding a family-friendly Halloween pumpkin patch as a fundraiser experience. Visitors can expect pumpkin picking, creative and spooky themed displays, and the custom "Pumpkin Express". Having fun at the event were Noah Gash and Caoimhe & Aoibhin Lowery from Clonakilty. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Kilbrittain, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Oct, 2026. The second ploughing match of the Cork West season took place today, on the lands of Kieran Crowley in Bawnea, Kilbrittain. A large number of competitors took part in the second match of the Cork West Season. Making adjustments to his plough in the Senior Tractor Class was John Murphy from Timoleague. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Kilbrittain, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Oct, 2026. The second ploughing match of the Cork West season took place today, on the lands of Kieran Crowley in Bawnea, Kilbrittain. A large number of competitors took part in the second match of the Cork West Season. Watching the ploughing action was Alfie Moloney from Kilbrittain. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Locals Jill O'Sullivan (left) and her daughter Ciara at the Butlerstown Dramatic Society's play, Rumours. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Brothers Jack and Ryan Needham, Caheragh having fun at the annual Caheragh Threshing last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Brian and Anne O'Leary, Crossbarry at the free parenting talk in Darrara Community Centre. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Anne and Deirdre O’Connell from Kinsale enjoying the Jazz in Kinsale over the Bank Holiday Weekend.
Picture. John Allen
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 16th Oct, 2026. The sun shone in Bantry today, bringing locals out to the Friday Market in force. Enjoying some lunch at the market were Callum Burchell; Elaine Burke and Naoise Burchell, all from Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Seán and Noreen McSweeney from Drimoleague celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last Saturday. The event, held at the Westlodge Hotel, brought together over 200 people to join the couple in their celebrations. Noreen and Seán with their five children and their partners at the event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Seán and Noreen McSweeney celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last Saturday at the Westlodge Hotel. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Locals Deirdre and Fergal McMahon with Miriam and Johnny Walsh enjoying the Jazz in Kinsale over the bank holiday weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Schull Community College Junior Cycle award winners (back) Eoin Ruttle and Fiona Mehaffey and (seated) Sarah Hellen, Caoimhe Delande and Martha O’Leary with Triona McCarthy, guest speaker, at the recent Schull Community College prizegiving ceremony.
Congratulations to Mattias Cogan, recognised for his outstanding achievements in international rowing, and Daniel Copithorne, Irish Youth National Champion in the 420 class and selected to represent Ireland at the Youth World Championship in Portugal, on receiving their Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award at the recent Schull Community College prizegiving.
Cón Óg Griffin, Órla Quinlan and Emmie O'Brien enjoying the fun and festivities at Schull's Railway Return Halloween Parade. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Joey Sweeney and Albie O'Sullivan enjoying the fun and festivities at Schull's Railway Return Halloween Parade. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Enjoying their annual Halloween party at Castletownshend National School were Oompa Loompa pupils, Laura O'Donovan, Marianne Lettice, Saoirse Buckley, Polina Dubyk and Ella McCarthy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
James, Nick, Cliona and Clodagh McAndrew from Leap enjoying a day out at the Pumpkin Express hosted by St James GA club in Ardfield. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Mary and Patrick Hurley celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their grandchildren. Laura Hurley O’Dwyer, Mary Hurley, Patrick Hurley, Amanda Cronin, Keela McAuliffe, Fiadh McAuliffe and Chloe, Stephen and Patrick Hurley. Front: Evana McAuliffe, Jennifer Cronin, Martha Hurley and Saoirse McAuliffe. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Gintaras Visockas takes a quiet moment to feed the birds at Ballydehob Community Park, enjoying a peaceful encounter with nature. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Corney Buckley of Aughaville (centre) seen with members of his family when he was declared the overall winner of the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards in Adare, County Limerick last Sunday night. Also among those included are guest speaker Billy Kelleher MEP, IFA President Francie Gorman and Michael Berkery of FBD Trust.
A presentation from the proceeds of the St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway tractor and car run, which was held in May was made in Cox’s Hall, Dunmanway to both MS Ireland (Multiple Sclerosis society of Ireland) West Cork Branch and to Dunmanway/Kilbrittain Autism Centre, who each received €2,000. Over €80,000 has been raised by the Dunmanway tractor and car run in the last 15 years. Sean Murphy was present to accept the cheque on behalf of MS Ireland West Cork Branch. Jim O’Mahony, Rex Draper and John Hallissey were present to accept the cheque on behalf of Dunmanway/Kilbrittain Autism Centre. (Photo: David Patterson)
The Castletownbere Rowing Club U14 squad. Back: Geoff Lowney, Fionn Gilsenan, Ava Downing, Riley Minihane, Mia Carney and Luke O'Neill. Front: Oran Byrne, Doire Murphy, Abbie O’Sullivan Villanueva, Caoimhe Ryan and Siobhan O’Neill. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
All smiles from Denise O’Donovan (Enniskeane) on her horse ‘Nicholas’ with Shannon Cahalane (Newcestown) enjoying the Carbery Hunt Hack held in Bandon last Sunday. With over 70 horses in attendance, riders enjoyed a fantastic day out tackling a set course of jumps in the West Cork countryside.
The winner of the Dick Kingston memorial cup was Donal O’Callaghan pictured with the Ballydehob Threshing committee members.
Pupils from Castletownshend National School enjoying the celebrations of the season. Back: Ollie Hayes and Evan McCarthy. Front: James O’Sullivan and Isak Whitbourn.
Kathleen Kirby presenting the PJ Goggin memorial cup to Denis Murphy, the 2026 winner of the vintage section at Caheragh Threshing for his immaculate Blue Ford 4000 which matched the clear blue October sky.
Jackie O'Sullivan and Triona Minihan at the recent Camán for a Cause coffee morning which was held at Newcestown Parish Hall where over €3,200 was raised for Breast Cancer Ireland.
Last Saturday a team from Newcestown played a friendly game of shinty against Scottish club, Glen Urquhart.
Irene Ní Shuilleabháin, Eirú Ecology, showing an Ilen River water sample to 5th and 6th class pupil at Rath National School, as part of a project with Green Skibbereen.
Sofia Lee, Rath NS, enjoying the art exhibition in Uilinn Arts Centre by Leanne McDonagh: Community and Connection. Sofia and her classmates in 3rd and 4th class also got the opportunity to respond to the exhibition in a workshop Sylwia Migdal, Youth Arts Facilitator.
Siobhan Higgins and Deirdre O’Neill of Dunmanway Tidy Towns committee attending the Tidy Towns awards in Dublin, where Dunmanway was awarded a silver medal.
Ballygurteen Vintage Committee made presentations to PosAbilities Autism Centre Skibbereen and ARC House Bantry. Back: John Keohane, Denis Healy, Ina Connolly, Mary O'Donovan and Kay Tyner. Front: Colm McCarthy, Ann Healy, presenting a cheque to Fiona O'Donovan of PosAbilities Autism, Skibbereen and Sean Hayes of ARC House, Bantry accepting a cheque from Pat Joe Connolly.
Congratulations to Kealan Mannix, Dunmanway Rowing Club, and his doubles partner Ronan Byrne, Defence Forces RC, on winning silver at the World Coastal Rowing Championships in China. Kealan also finished 4th in the men’s singles.
Ballinacarriga NS and Randal Óg GAA jointly presented a cheque for €1,075 to Cancer Connect, the proceeds from a tractor run held earlier in the year. Accepting the cheque on behalf of Cancer Connect are Pat White and Sean O'Donovan, pictured here with members of the community from Ballinacarriga. From left: Sean O’Donovan, Mary Crowley, Catherine Hurley, Pat White, Barry O’Driscoll, Dan O’Sullivan, Gabrielle Crowley, Joe Crowley and Laura Burchill.
Kinsale Fire and Rescue station officer David O’Donovan directs operations during their charity car wash event in aid of Kinsale Youth Support Services, Kinsale Youth Centre and Epilepsy Ireland. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)