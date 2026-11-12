The Thunder Rolls into Cork as Garth Brooks tickets go on sale

West Cork fans of Garth Brooks are rushing to get hold of tickets for his upcoming Irish shows, on sale from today.

Tickets for his two dates at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh next June in Cork city are already selling, while fans gear up for the country star’s first Irish performances since his sold-out Croke Park run in 2022.

And Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who has said he is a fan of Brooks, is delighted: he’d love to see Brooks perform, said the Taoiseach, who owns a holiday home in Courtmacsherry.

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In 2021, he said he hoped the singer would play Cork, and now the county gets two dates.

The excitement comes at a price: some fans say ticket costs have jumped sharply since Brooks last played in Ireland.

Standing tickets for the Cork shows on June 18 and 19 are €136 and seated tickets are €156, with additional service charges.