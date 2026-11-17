AI scams have become so prevalent and so problematic that Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has now been tasked with putting greater safeguards in place.

The watchdog has also been asked by Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke to address the problems associated with misleading bots and fake reviews.

It comes as no great surprise but some security analysts fear that Ireland may be behind the curve when it comes to artificial intelligence and the changing nature of fraud.

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Classic red flags of the past, such as poorly translated grammar or a blurry photo, have more or less vanished. No more the email riddled with typos or a customer service agent with a thick accent. Modern-day scammers use low-cost chatbots, image generators and voice-cloning tools.

The result is a disconcerting surge in AI-enhanced platforms hosting deceptive ads and deepfake celebrity endorsements, often honing in on an individual target with a bespoke, polished and frighteningly accurate pitch.

The wider debate about AI centres on risks almost too great to countenance; models that can build biological weapons, launch cyberattacks, or even morph beyond human control.

But the more immediate danger will be felt in the wallet of those duped into fake online transactions or revealing their bank details.

Cyber criminals are now using a tactic known as spear phishing, an approach tailored to individual targets with believable messages and a convincing back and forth exchange.

These have been known to flood the inboxes of colleagues at this newspaper. The scammer poses as the CEO or MD of the company and asks you to carry out a certain task.

In my case it was to ‘reward’ loyal employees by purchasing a number of gift vouchers which, you’ve guessed it, the boss would reimburse me for at a later date. Thankfully said employees are still waiting for their vouchers as most companies train staff to spot these scams.

Because AI makes it effortless to build websites and digital avatars, we may all have to rethink our approach to safeguarding ourselves from online fraud.

Meta said that last year alone it removed 159 million scam ads and took down almost 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with well-known producers of scams.

The company also said it was investing in new technology to combat scams. But it’s a bit like whack-a-mole. No sooner is an account closed than another one opens. You only have to look at the number of fake ‘Irish-owned family business closing down sale’ pages that litter your social media feed to see evidence of this.

An AI model doesn’t need to breach an entire network to do significant damage. It only needs to talk one person into opening the door.

Don’t let it be you.

Legal aid row resolved

Some good news this week: the resolution of the solicitors’ strike is welcome and necessary. After the Law Society’s plea to Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan, an agreement has finally been reached on criminal legal aid payments. It clears the way for West Cork’s solicitors to return to work. But the effects of the strike won’t disappear overnight.

Defendants and their families, solicitors, judges and court staff are now faced with the mammotth task of restoring a new normal and clearing a substantial backlog, reminiscent of the days of COVID-19. Most urgently, cases involving victims of domestic violence and other vulnerable people can’t be allowed to drift. Some have been without access to a solicitor since the strike began in July. It’s left them facing more uncertainty at an already difficult, stressful time. Their needs, and the needs of everyone whose case has been delayed, need urgent attention as the courts get moving again. Fingers crossed for all involved.

The cancellation of this week’s planned public service strike is another relief for many. It spares people further disruption at courts, hospitals, schools and many other places. Fair pay for key workers is a worthy cause. But the challenge now is to secure it through negotiation, while keeping essential services available to the people depending on them—like the countless patients on trolleys at CUH waiting for treatment.