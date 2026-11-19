This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

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IN LIFE

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IN SPORT

Glengarriff’s Niamh Cotter kicked 2-3 as Kilmacud Crokes won the Leinster LGFA senior club title for the fifth season in a row.

Castlehaven have qualified for an all-West Cork county U21A football semi-final against Beara after they proved too strong for Glenville.

Barryroe footballers are through to the Cork junior A football final where they will face Douglas.

Castlelack U16s made history by claiming a third consecutive SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League and Cup double.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe