Donoughmore 1-12

Diarmuid Ó Mathunas 1-10

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

ON level terms at half time, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas must have been reasonably satisfied with the situation considering they’d have wind advantage in the second half of the county junior A hurling championship semi-final encounter with Donoughmore at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

They were unable to gain the upper-hand, due primarily to a lack of penetration in attack where they relied entirely on Caolan O’Donovan’s free-taking expertise for scores after the interval.

O’Donovan converted five placed balls in the second half while Mathúnas did create one clear-cut goal chance.

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That came in the 47th minute when Mícheál O’Sullivan and Jamie Lucey combined to release Gearóid O’Donovan, who was just about to pull the trigger when an expert bit of hooking on the part of Donoughmore centre-back Sean O’Hanlon averted the danger.

Trailing by 0-10 to 1-6 at that stage, Mathúnas bagged the next two scores through Caolan O’Donovan to regain the lead inside the last ten minutes.

Donoghmore put in the stronger finish, making the decisive breakthrough in the 57th minute, courtesy of a goal by Paddy Murphy who was the most impressive forward on view by some distance.

Murphy’s strike made it 1-12 to 1-9, and after Caolan O’Donovan pulled a point back for the Carbery kingpins, Donoughmore had three chances to extend their lead and see out the game comfortably.

They wasted them all, which brought their wide-count to 13, seven more than Mathúnas over the hour.

As can be gleaned from all that, Donoughmore were full value for a win that earned them a place in the county final against Imokilly standard-bearers Killeagh.

Mathúnas manager Pat Lucey agreed they can have no complaints about the outcome, adding the team failed to produce anything close to their full potential on the day.

‘We’d be very disappointed, because we just didn’t perform today,’ he said.

‘Whether the occasion got to the players is hard to say, but I know we’re a lot better than this, although, in fairness, Donoughmore are a good side and they proved it with the way they performed.

‘It’s no disgrace to lose to them, but, as I’ve said, we didn’t play, we didn’t turn up, and that’s the most disappointing thing about it,’ he stressed.

Mathúnas couldn’t have hoped for a more encouraging start, with Jamie Lucey pointing inside two minutes, and Gearóid O’Donovan, picked out by a precision cross from Kevin O’Donovan, goaling from close-range three minutes later.

It was a case of flattering to deceive, as they struggled to make headway up front as the first half progressed.

The Donoughmore forwards didn’t exactly set the world on fire either, with the result that Mathúnas were never headed in the first half.

Hauled back to equality, 1-2 to 0-5, entering the second quarter, they went ahead by the minimum – thanks to points from Robbie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan and flawless free-taker Caolan O’Donovan – on three occasions before Donoughmore’s Paddy Murphy pointed to make it 1-5 to 0-8 at half time.

Wing-back Jack O’Callaghan rarely put a foot astray in the Mathúnas defence that resisted stoutly as a unit before the interval, but the simmering threat from Donoughmore full-forward Paddy Murphy was plain for all to see at the same time.

As things transpired, Murphy emerged as a trump card for the winners, severely undermining Mathúnas hopes after racing out to collect a delivery into the right corner by Donoughmore substitute William Horgan.

Cutting in along the end-line, Murphy effectively created a golden opportunity out of nothing, matching his excellent approach work with an unstoppable shot to the net from the edge of the square.

Prior to that, such as Jack O’Callaghan, Sean Crowley, Matt Daly, Kevin O’Donovan, Mícheál O’Sullivan, Jamie Lucey and Caolan O’Donovan had worked hard to keep Mathúnas in the hunt, but their lack of fire-power meant their prospects were always shrouded in futility on the run-in.

To compound Mathúnas’ problems, Donoughmore got a good return from the bench in the second half, most notably from David O’Connell, who slotted over two tasty points during the last ten minutes.

It’s the end of the road for Mathúnas but as mentor Pat Lucey pointed out, their main goal at the start of the campaign was to lift the West Cork title.

‘It‘s great we have something to show for the season, but you do get greedy, and we were obviously hoping to drive on today,’ he remarked.

OUR STAR: On a day when defences generally held sway, the impressive Paddy Murphy made a crucial impact up front for Donoughmore.

Scorers

Donoughmore: P Murphy 1-4 (1f); A Dinan, D O’Connell 0-2 each; C O’Callaghan 0-2 (1f); L O’Sullivan, D Holland 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: C O’Donovan 0-7 (f); G O’Donovan 1-0; J Lucey, R Lucey, K O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Donoughmore: S Sexton; R Honohan, M Foley, D Looney; F Honohan, S O’Hanlon, M Lucey; K O’Connell, A Dinan; S Barrett, L O’Sullivan, D Holland; D McDonnell, P Murphy, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: J Twomey for F Honohan (37), D O’Connell for O’Sullivan (37), J Murphy for Looney (48), D Lawton for O’Callaghan (48), T Murphy for Dinan (56).

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: M O’Driscoll; M Daly, C Mangan, S Crowley; J O’Callaghan, J Hurley, T Lordan; M Draper, M O’Sullivan; C O’Donovan, J Lucey, C O’Sullivan; R Lucey, G O’Donovan, K O’Donovan.

Subs: P Crowley for Lordan (41), E Mangan for Hurley (48), J Fleming for Draper (58).

Referee: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill).