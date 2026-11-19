The dreaded Christmas checklist is under way with a commitment to buy local – but there’s plenty of time yet before we deck the halls or put the festive tunes on repeat...

FOR the past few weeks I’ve been going about my business in this crazy world of ours ‘untagged.’ You see just like the rest of my body has expanded over recent years, so too have my fingers and I’ve had to relieve myself of my wedding and engagement rings, or risk gangrene with a real and present danger to the blood flow. The engagement ring was the first to go, at the end of the summer. It was quite the job too, involving a bar of soap and lots of elbow grease. A few weeks later I had to admit defeat on the wedding band as well. It was digging into me in a most unattractive way. I already have short, stubby fingers and this wasn’t helping – think a cocktail sausage with an elastic band around it and purple-hued skin. Exactly. I thought it for the best. It was putting people off their dinner.

Initially I was just relieved to have gotten them off without losing a digit. After a while I started to miss them so I trotted off to the jewellers to get them resized, only to be told that I’d have to wait for the deep grooves in my finger to subside, to get an accurate measurement. And … the wait goes on! My 14 years of marriage have left their mark let me tell you! Also it’s a fair bit pricier than I expected so like a million other things it’s gone on the list of things to look at after Christmas. I haven’t specified which Christmas but I’ll get to it. In the meantime, I’ve put the rings some place safe. I’m sure it will come to me eventually where they are. No need to panic (too much). My husband lost his wedding ring not long after we got married. It just vanished, poof, into thin air supposedly. Funnily enough he never felt the need to replace it so for the past 14 years I’ve been ‘tagged’ and he hasn’t. Does that make me a trad wife?

Anyway, in moments of boredom I’ve imagined that everyone has noticed the fact that I’m ringless and are wondering what’s going on. One morning I convinced myself someone had clocked my ringless finger in an exercise class. But now that I think of it, it was more likely a look of concern as I struggled with a heavier than usual kettle bell. I’m old enough to know that no one gives too hoots about my ringless finger and the reasons behind it but I my imagination does like to wander. Right, so I started some Christmas shopping during the week. There’s no avoiding it now really. But yes it’s still way, way too early to put up any decorations (how will you do the dusting?) or play any festive music especially Mariah Carey. I was a few purchases in (all from Irish shops mind you – I’m not being a dose but I had such a head melt last year with delays from overseas companies that it’s a new rule of mine) when I got an on -screen message to say my transaction had been unsuccessful and to contact my bank.

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For once I was certain I had funds to meet my purchase so I was a bit concerned and rang the number given. After a few minutes on hold I got through to someone who asked for my long bank number and that’s when I got uneasy. “Am I being scammed?” I asked him. He assured me I wasn’t – sure what did I expect him to say? – but I dropped the phone like a hot spud anyway. I rang another banking line and was asked again for my long number – a reasonable enough question given the nature of the call. “Oh god,” I wailed. “Are you are a scammer too?” I asked before hanging up again. Shortly after my purchase was processed and my modest bank balance remains intact. Oops. My bad. There’s more. For a few days I was certain I had been the victim of Vinted scam. I posted off a dress, got a message to say it had been delivered, but then got a message from the buyer to say she never got it. I was furious, fully convinced she was prancing around in my lovely dress, that she wasn’t going to pay for. I told everyone and anyone my tale of woe and urged caution. A few days later she messaged to say the parcel had turned up and all was grand … and she loved the dress. More oops.

When did I become so suspicious? Who can blame us when the Taoiseach keeps telling us to stock up on bottled water – exactly why is the government so concerned about our hydration anyway? Parting word of advice before we talk again: unless you need something specifically, ignore Black Friday. Although should I consider a cheap wedding band for appearances sakes? I know someone who isn’t married but who bought one to wear when travelling for work to avoid any unwelcome attention. So far I haven’t had many (or any) approaches … but here’s hoping!