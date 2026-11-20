AN exciting and vibrant exhibition of work by Studio Ballydehub called ‘Planet of Love’ has recently opened in Working Artist Studios in Ballydehob, supported by Creative Ireland and Cork County Council through the Creative Communities Programme.

Studio Ballydehub are a group of artists based in the CoAction Hub in Ballydehob who have been collaborating with artist Tess Leak on a series of creative projects over the past three years. The exhibition includes portraits taken by photographer Anna Groniecka inspired by myths and legends, giant masks created for the local Jazz Festival parade, drawings made during the group’s visits to Glenkeen gardens and a giant processional snake called Peter the Python. The group also performed some of their original songs during the event, to a captivated audience.

The exhibition runs until December 4 at the Working Artist Sudios, Ballydehob.