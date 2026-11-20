The L-4032, between Shannonvale village and the R588, will be closed for almost three weeks due to works beginning at the end of the month.

The road closure will be in place 24-hours a day, Monday to Friday from November 30 to December 18. Uisce Éireann will be fixing leaks and replacing old, damaged pipes as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme to provide a safer, more reliable supply of water to homes and businesses.

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The watermain improvements are being carried out by Ward and Burke Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann. To deliver these works safely and efficiently the road closure has been granted by Cork County Council.

Traffic flows will be diverted during this time with local and emergency services access only.

Uisce Éireann said it regrets any inconvenience that the delivery of these necessary water network improvement works may cause. For further information, customers can contact the project team on 021 2296121.