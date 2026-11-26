Hibernia Line have announced it will close its service between Cork and France from tomorrow.

The ferry company was launched in May with the ferry setting off on its maiden voyage in June 2026, connecting Cork to Boulogne-sur-Mer in the north of France. At the time the company announced that it would be creating hundreds of new jobs, including 35 in Cork.

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In a statement, CEO Aidan Coffey said that the service would cease operation of the route tomorrow and apologised for the inconvenience.

“Passengers who have paid in full, or in part, for tickets on future sailings will receive a full refund as a matter of priority,” he added. “Similarly, trade suppliers will be paid in full for all goods and services provided to the company.”

The company was running the service six days a week and operated with two vessels – the St Patrick and the MV Akka. The journey took around 21 hours and boasted over 400 cabins across the two ships.

As of yet, the company has not explained why the service is ending but Hibernia Line has thanked all its staff, customers and investors who supported the venture.