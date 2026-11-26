THREE rising Clonakilty Community College soccer stars have been named on the Munster schools interpros squad for this weekend’s FAI Schools U18 Boys’ Interprovincial Tournament.

Nathan O’Sullivan, Luke Dollery and Ethan O’Donovan have all been included in the 17-man Munster squad that will be in action at the FAI HQ in Abbotstown.

‘Having three players from one school in a squad that size is a remarkable achievement, particularly for a school in West Cork, an area not traditionally associated with soccer,’ explains Stewart Dollery.

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All three Clonakilty CC students are already making their names in the world of soccer. Nathan O’Sullivan, a sixth-year, plays his club soccer with Cobh Ramblers, as does Ethan O’Donovan, who is in fourth year. Luke Dollery, a fifth-year student, plays with Cork City.

For all three, this is an opportunity to impress against the best schoolboy players from Leinster, Connacht and Ulster, as the four provinces will be in opposition. The Irish schoolboys squad that will compete for the Centenary Shield early next year will be picked from this weekend’s interpros, so this is a great opportunity for the Clonakilty students to showcase their ability.

‘Every year, an U18 Munster schools team is picked from all the schools across the province. It is a 17-man squad, and seven or eight trials are held to narrow the selection down to 17 from an initial pool of around 140 players,’ Stewart Dollery adds.

‘There are games in Dublin on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and whichever province finishes with the most points wins it.’