INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed photographer Boo George could be in New York, Paris, London or Hong Kong on any given day – but there’s nowhere he’d rather be than the converted cow shed he calls home on the Beara Peninsula.

From Bray, Co Wicklow, Boo has photographed some of the world’s best known celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham for the cover of Vogue and shot campaigns for designers including Chanel.

“I photograph famous people, but I’m not famous, and certainly not in West Cork which is very humbling – I’m put right back in my box here and no better people to do that!” he laughs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s lived in London for the past 25 years and loves it there but tries to spend as much time as he can in the house he and his wife bought in Kilcatherine, near Eyeries, a decade ago.

“I travel an awful amount for work which is a first world problem. I’ve been in the States alone 56 times in four years, travelling back and forth. The other day I went to Milan for a 40 minute lunch – that was a long old spin! But I’m very blessed with what I do, I travel the world, photograph cool people, get to make a living, so I’ll never complain about that, and I love coming back to West Cork. It feels like home. I love it to bits. People here are sound, my neighbours are lovely, the landscape is amazing, it’s safe, calm and tranquil.”

He’s been coming to West Cork since he was a kid in the 80s.

“We used to come here for our holidays for three weeks at a time, stay in a guest house in Schull and go to Skibbereen and Ballydehob. It was great fun. I loved it so much that I wanted to get a place here myself,” he said.

He spotted a converted cow shed that had been turned into a dwelling on Daft.ie around 10 years ago.

“My wife and I went over, saw it and bought it straight away for €87,000, and that was that. Initially we just came over a few times a year. Two years ago I knocked the whole thing down, working with a great local builder Michael McCarthy and rebuilt it from scratch. It’s now so beautiful and is very hard to leave,” he said. He enjoys ‘pottering’ when he’s here, helping a friend on his shrimp boat, or a neighbour with cattle.

“My ideal Sunday is a roast followed by Causkeys bar, then Shea’s then back up to Causkeys!” he said.

West Cork restores and revives him.

“Honestly, I don’t like to leave West Cork if I can help it. If I have to go to New York on a Monday morning or Paris or Milan it kills me. I don’t want to go past Adrigole, let along Hong Kong!”

Boo was delighted to be part of the line-up for Design Kenmare, Ireland’s place-based design festival which took place last week.

Over three days, 18 conversations brought architects, interior designers, graphic designers, furniture makers, photographers, illustrators, fashion designers to the town.

Along with Boo speakers included interior designers Róisín Lafferty and Bryan O’Sullivan; architect Amanda Bone, judge on RTÉ’s Home of the Year; fashion designer and former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin and many more.

During Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union Design Kenmare was chosen as one of four regional centres, with Waterford, Donegal and Letterfrack, hosting delegates from the European creative-industries gathering convened in Dublin by the Design and Crafts Council Ireland and Creative FED. Dozens of delegates from across Europe travelled to Kenmare last Friday.

“Last year I was asked by people in Kenmare if the festival was for them. I said that because everything everyone touches is designed – door handles, cutlery, application forms, your phone – then design touches everyone, so yes it is for you!” said Naoise Nunn, Festival Director.