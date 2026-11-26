Munster SL 1

West Cork League 2

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE West Cork League secured a place in the Munster Regional final of the FAI Oscar Traynor Cup following a heroic performance at Gortnalough Community Park on Tuesday evening.

It is 20 years since the West Cork League’s historic run to the 2006 Oscar Traynor Cup National decider where they lost 2-0 to Dublin AUL.

Now, following a decade’s absence from the prestigious inter-league competition, a youthful WCL squad has cemented their place in a Munster Regional decider following back-to-back wins.

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This 2-1 Group 2 victory over the Munster Senior League was hard earned but fully deserved.

First-half headers from Reuben Henry and Conor Brosnan handed the visitors a 2-0 advantage. West Cork should have been further ahead before the Munster Senior League halved the deficit. The second period saw the latter dominate territory and possession. West Cork defended magnificently however and held on for a 2-1 triumph.

That outcome confirmed the West Cork League as group winners. A Munster Regional final awaits against either Limerick District or the North Tipperary and District League in January.

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Ten years on from their previous Oscar Traynor Cup appearance, West Cork returned to the competition and defeated the Cork Business League 2-0 at the end of October.

So, ahead of Tuesday night’s kick-off at Ballinhassig AFC’s home ground, West Cork knew victory would secure top spot and a regional final place.

Amid plummeting temperatures, the visitors began brightly with Donnacha Collins finding the side-netting inside three minutes. A breathless opening period flew by with both sides producing excellent approach work.

West Cork looked the more incisive in the final third. A terrific move involving Robbie McQueen and Conor Brosnan set up Tom McQueen to fire inches over. The hosts’ best opportunity fell to Joseph Stack, who headed wide from a Bryan Cotter cross after quarter of an hour.

West Cork continued to look the more likely to score as an unmarked Reuben Henry failed to connect with a Robbie McQueen free kick. The visitors’ pressure finally told when Henry headed home another McQueen centre after 23 minutes. The lead was no more than a rampant West Cork deserved.

Things got even better two minutes later. Donnacha Collins’ cross was brilliantly headed in by Bunratty’s Conor Brosnan to make it 2-0.

Yet, any notions West Cork would canter to victory were quickly dispelled.

The Munster Senior League pulled one back when Jack Mangan got on the end of a flowing move. Mangan found the net with a first-time effort from the edge of the box that flicked off a post and into the net.

Down at the break, 2-1, Munster were indebted to centre-back and former Clonakilty AFC academy graduate Prince Iyalla for a succession of important clearances.

Liam Barber saw a shot deflected wide as the home team upped the tempo. West Cork’s Shane Kingston proved a safe pair of hands and the score remained unchanged at the 60-minute mark.

Forced to defend deep, West Cork threatened sporadically with Conor Brosnan and Chris Collins looking dangerous on the counter-attack.

The Munster Senior League continued to dominate and only a top-class Kingston save prevented Luke O’Donnell from equalising.

Conor McKahey, Sean Murphy and Joe Edmead’s introductions added much-needed impetus as a tiring West Cork defended their lead. Murphy went close from a corner before substitute Billy Tabb saw a deflected attempt shave West Cork’s crossbar at the opposite end.

A tense ending saw the Munster Senior League force their opponents to repeatedly defend their 18-yard box. There were some nervous moments during four minutes of injury-time but West Cork held on for a famous victory.

OUR STAR: Conor Brosnan ran himself into the ground and the Bunratty United striker capped a selfless display with a superb headed goal.

Munster Senior League: A Cantwell, A Ahern, J Mangan, R O’Mahony, P Iyalla, L Barber, B Cotter, D O’Regan (captain), J Stack, L O’Donnell, J Delurey.

Subs: C O’Connor, K Cashman, C Harlson, A O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan, D McCarthy, A Meade, B Tabb, C Cronin.

West Cork League: S Kingston (Drinagh Rangers), O McCarthy (Dunmanway Town), JJ Collins (Drinagh Rangers), R Henry (Clonakilty AFC), J Dullea (Dunmanway Town), T McQueen (Drinagh Rangers), R McQueen (Drinagh Rangers), D Collins (Togher Celtic), C Brosnan (Bunratty United), C Collins (captain, Clonakilty AFC), K McCarthy (Dunmanway Town).

Subs: D McCarthy (Drinagh Rangers), M Brosnan (Bunratty United), M Hennigan (Drinagh Rangers), C McKahey (Clonakilty AFC), J Edmead (Clonakilty AFC), S Murphy (Dunmanway Town), C Murray (Togher Celtic).

Referee: D Fogarty.