This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

Don’t miss our 20-page West Cork Community Awards supplement, featuring our 2026 recipients and a photo special

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IN NEWS

Bantry businesses once again counting the costs after flooding engulfs 20 premises last Sunday

Supermarket giant is seeking planning permission for a store in Bandon.Supermarket giant is seeking planning permission for a store in Bandon

The Southern Star features in time capsule from 30 year ago

IN LIFE

40 years since the Kowloon Bridge sank off the West Cork coast

IN SPORT

O’Donovan Rossa minor footballers beat Croke Rovers to win the Rebel Óg Cork County ETB U18 Division 1 football championship final

Bandon AC’S Fiona Everard showed her class to win back-to-back national senior cross-country titles

Nine All-Ireland-winning Cork camogie stars picked up All-Stars, including St Colum’s Libby Coppinger and Courcey Rovers’ Saoirse McCarthy

Clonakilty were crowned Carbery junior C hurling champions after beating Bandon in the final, meaning Clon’s second team will campaign at junior B level in 2027

Mid Cork outfit Uibh Laoire are through to the Munster club intermediate football final where they will take on David Clifford’s Fossa in the final

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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