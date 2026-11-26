What is the Statutory Sick Pay scheme (SSP)?

The Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) is the legal minimum sick pay. Sick days can be taken as consecutive days or non-consecutive days. The sick pay year is the calendar year, so it runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Am I entitled to sick pay?

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To qualify for Statutory Sick Pay you must be an employee, have worked for your employer for at least 13 continuous weeks before you are sick and be certified by a medical practitioner as unable to work

Can part-time workers get 5 days?

Yes, both full-time and part-time employees can take 5 days paid sick leave. If you have multiple employers, you can get 5 days of paid sick leave from each employer, once you have 13 weeks of service with that employer before you are sick.

Do I need a medical cert to get sick pay?

Under the sick leave legislation, you must be certified by a medical practitioner as unable to work to qualify for Statutory Sick Pay. You should be certified from day 1 of your sick leave.

How is my sick pay calculated?

Your Statutory Sick Leave payment must be paid at your normal daily rate. You are entitled to 70% of your normal pay, up to a maximum €110 a day. If your pay changes from week to week your sick pay is the average of your pay over the 13 weeks before you are on sick leave.

What happens if my employer already has a sick pay scheme?

Your employer may offer you more generous sick pay arrangements under its own scheme. If so, your sick leave will be dealt with under that scheme.

Am I eligible for Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) too?

No, you cannot get the SSP on top of the benefits from your employer’s scheme.If your employer has their own sick pay scheme that offers more generous benefits than SSP, you should be paid under those arrangements. The SSP is for employees who don’t have a company sick pay scheme or don’t qualify for it.

What happens if I am off sick for less than 5 days?

If you are off work sick for less than 5 days, the unused days can be used for any other sick period, up to a maximum of 5 days in a calendar year.

How does sick leave affect illness benefit?

If you are off work sick for more than 5 days, and you have enough PRSI contributions, you can apply to the Department of Social Protection (DSP) for a payment called Illness Benefit. Your Illness Benefit starts from day 6.

Can my employer get an exemption from paying sick pay?

An employer who is experiencing severe financial difficulties can apply to the Labour Court for an exemption to pay Statutory Sick Pay. If an exemption is granted, it will be for a period of between 3 to 12 months.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or visit www.citizensinformation.ie