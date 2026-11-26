‘THIS is an unbelievable boost for soccer in West Cork.’

Those were the words of West Cork League chairman Tim O’Donovan after Tuesday night’s memorable 2-1 victory over the Munster Senior League secured a place in the FAI Oscar Traynor Cup Munster Regional final.

Back-to-back victories against the Cork Business League and Munster Senior League have propelled the WCL into a Munster Regional final to be held in January.

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‘As I said a couple of weeks ago, we have really good players in West Cork and tonight’s result proves it,’ a delighted manager Don Hurley told The Southern Star.

‘The lads put in a serious shift. We had a great squad lined out and every one of them worked extremely hard. Well done to them. They were outstanding.

‘The Munster Senior League really tested us but, boy, did we show unbelievable guts.

‘We are into a Munster final now in January. It means we have to go back training. It is important that we keep everybody going and see if we can go on and win a Munster final.

‘Back in 2006, we beat the Munster Senior League and went all the way to a National final. So, who knows!’

West Cork League captain Chris Collins was equally delighted with his team’s heroic performance.

‘Soccer isn’t the main sport in West Cork but now we have shown we are able to match the best leagues from the city,’ Collins commented.

‘I’d say we had eight or nine chances there in the first half. We could have put the game to bed if we had been any bit more clinical.

‘Big thanks to Kevin and Don for putting in all their time and effort. It’s not easy when they’re involved with their own clubs as well. As you saw tonight, every one of the West Cork players is more than capable of competing with anybody in the competition.’

The final word goes to a delighted West Cork League Chairman Tim O’Donovan who was a proud onlooker on Tuesday night.

‘This is an unbelievable boost for soccer in the West Cork region,’ O’Donovan said.

‘The result just proves how good our players are in West Cork. We saw it there tonight. They were not out of their depth.

‘Based on that performance, I’m not afraid of whoever they play next. I don’t want to put them under any pressure but I believe this squad could go a lot further.

‘I was never so proud of a team in my life. I said, lads, this team is going places. So, I wish them well and I think we have a great chance in the Munster final.’