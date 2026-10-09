€5.6 million Lotto ticket sold in Mahon Point

The National Lottery has revealed that Eason’s bookstore in Mahon Point Shopping Centre sold the winning ticket for Wednesday night's Lotto jackpot worth €5,664,896.

All Cork players are being urged to check their tickets, as the winner has yet to make contact the National Lottery HQ.

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The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Tuesday October 6 and marked the first Lotto jackpot win since the game changed in early September. The lucky winner becomes the 25th millionaire created by the National Lottery this year.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw on Wednesday October 7 were: 3, 17, 26, 29, 37, 42 and the Bonus was 38. The winning ticketholder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].