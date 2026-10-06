Call out for inaugural Swim in Pink at Tragumna

TRAGUMNA will host its inaugural swim in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute later this month.

The event is part of the national Swim in Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which has been running since 2020, with three West Cork events planned.

Skibbereen native Michelle Whooley realised there was no event nearby, with the two closest swims being in Schull and Ballylickey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just thought, it’s West Cork. We’re full of swimmers here. There are swimming groups on every beach and cove.”

The swim will take place at one in the afternoon on Sunday October 18 in Tragumna, with registration costing €25 and all proceeds going towards the NBCRI.

There will also be a sauna and coffee available on the day.

Michelle encouraged people to wear pink in solidarity and to “come along in whatever capacity, to cheer, to swim, to shake a bucket, whatever it is. Somebody close to me has recently been diagnosed, and they’re actually starting treatment today,” she said, talking about her reason for getting involved."

When you do hear [the diagnosis], and it’s so prevalent, you’d like to do something to help. People do feel a little helpless, and they want to support, and they want to help.”

One in seven women is expected to develop the disease in their lifetime.

Over the six years the event has been running more than €500,000 has been raised for life-saving research, with more than 5,000 swimmers taking part across the country.

Michelle said that between friends, family and co-workers, she’s heard of so many people being affected by it, adding that “even yesterday, I was handing out posters around Skibbereen, and I handed a poster to one lady, and she goes, ‘I just got diagnosed this week’.”

“I know so many women now who have been through it, there’s so many good stories as well,” she said, emphasising that this is a positive event.

“So many people say, ‘oh, I had that, oh, my friend had that, oh, my sister had that’. So, people are discovering it early on, and they are going through the treatment quietly. And I guess this is just a public event, just to show some moral support.”

The swim in Schull takes place on Saturday October 10 at 11am while the Ballylickey event will be held the following day, and every participant will receive a free Swim in Pink swim cap.

To donate to the Tragumna swim visit https://www.idonate.ie/team/forourgirls.