Sherkin Island festival named one of Ireland's best for capturing the moment

Music festival season in Ireland is officially in full swing, and these days half the fun is capturing it.

Open Ear on Sherkin Island has landed in the top ten Irish festivals for capturing the moment.

Research from Virgin Media Ireland scored all festivals out of 100 across five key metrics.

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One of them being the shot conditions score, which blends the golden hour light at each festival with how photogenic its setting is, from coastlines and lakes to forest parks and historic estates.

To that, they added the summer weather, using Met Éireann's sunshine and rainfall averages for June to August, the buzz on Instagram and TikTok, and search interest on Google over the last twelve months using Google Keyword Planner and Google Trends.

Last of all came the Stay Connected Score, based on mobile coverage.

Open Ear ranked number eight, with a score of 70.1.

With the sea all around, old ruins and gorgeous island views, it's as photogenic as anywhere in the country, and it gets some of the sunniest weather on the list too.

The catch? Coverage out on the island is only fair, so you might be posting your highlight reel on the ferry home, but the photos are worth the wait.

All Together Now in Waterford took the top spot, followed by Electric Picnic, Beyond the Pale, Kaleidoscope and Longitude.

Speaking about the findings, Louise Zayed, Head of Press and Publicity at Virgin Media Ireland said: ‘Irish summers are made for festivals, and capturing and sharing the moment is a huge part of the fun these days.

‘We wanted to celebrate the festivals that give you the perfect shot, from golden hour light to gorgeous settings, and to remind everyone that strong coverage is what lets you share it all as it happens.’