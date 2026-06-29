Jimmy’s legacy set to continue at Gardens & Galleries Festival

THE family of the late Jimmy McCarthy are to continue his tradition of hosting Gramophone recitals at next month’s Gardens and Galleries Festival in Innishannon.

Jimmy’s Gramophone recitals were always one of the highlights of the two-day festival and following his passing away in March, his family have decided to continue the tradition of the gramophone recitals.

‘Jimmy was a great musician and a much-loved member of our community. He had some fine old gramophones and an extensive collection of records too. Rather than let the gramophone recital tradition die his family are going to honour his memory and continue it for which we are very grateful and it will take place in Rohu’s Country Market,’ Alice Taylor told The Southern Star.

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This unique festival, now in its ninth year, has become a summer highlight and will see local gardeners open up their gates to the public, while artists and crafts people will display their creations in the parish hall and in the local pubs and cafés.

‘In our busy world that it is this festival is about taking time for our souls to catch up,’ said Alice. ‘Visitors can pick up a map and a ticket in the local hall for just €10. They then have the option of travelling around in a free minibus or they can head away on their own steam.’

Alice added: ‘We have all sorts of gardens for nature lovers including a riverside garden, a housing estate garden, a hillside garden, a grow your own garden and a community garden.’

The artists taking part in this year’s festival cover a wide spectrum from international to undiscovered treasures while the crafts will range from woodwork to needle work.

‘Among the many wonderful artists exhibiting we are privileged to have Tony O Connor of White Tree Studio who lives locally and whose paintings are a must view at the annual Dublin Horse Show. So if horses are your thing you will be absolutely mesmerised to see these magnificent animals appear to jump off the canvas.’

Alice added that the local church will be decorated for a time of quiet reflection and from the plant sale one can take home a forever memory including baby oaks, while History Walks around the village in the company of historian Aidan Murphy will also take place.

Innishannon’s Garden & Galleries Festival will take place from Saturday July 11th and Sunday July 12th from 10am to 5pm and see ‘Innishannon Garden & Galleries’ on Facebook for more details.