Five ways to cool off safely as the heat returns

As Ireland prepares for its second spell of hot weather in a matter of weeks, The Lagoon Activity Centre in Rosscarbery is encouraging families to enjoy the water, but to do it safely.

Met Éireann has said that temperatures could reach 28 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Friday possibly hitting 30 degrees.

'When the weather turns like this, everyone wants to get into the water,' says Paul Melody, of The Lagoon Activity Centre.

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'The problem is people underestimate how cold and unpredictable open water still is, even on the hottest day of the year. Cold-water shock doesn’t care what the air temperature is. A bit of common sense means everyone gets to enjoy the few days of sunshine we get.'

Drawing on guidance from Water Safety Ireland and Met Éireann, The Lagoon Activity Centre suggests five ways to make the most of the heat without the risk:

Take a dip at a lifeguarded beach: Lifeguards returned to patrolled beaches across the country in June, and Water Safety Ireland keeps a live list of lifeguarded locations. Sticking to one, while swimming within your depth, is the single simplest way to stay safe.

Get out on the water, not just in it: Kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding keep you cool while staying buoyant and supervised. Calm, sheltered inland waterways are far more forgiving than the open coast for beginners.

Cool down without the cold-water shock: Even in hot weather, Ireland’s open water stays cold, and the sudden temperature difference is a leading cause of difficulty. Shallow, warmer waters, like a supervised activity lagoon, sidestep the risk entirely.

Make it a group activity: There’s safety in numbers. Swimming or paddling with others means someone is always watching, and shared activities like an inflatable aqua park or pedal boats turn a hot day into a family day out.

Hydrate, shade and pace yourself: Met Éireann has flagged heat stress as a real risk in the past, and this week may be no different. Drink plenty of water, seek shade during peak afternoon hours and don’t overestimate your fitness, in or out of the water.

The warnings during a hot spell are well founded. According to Water Safety Ireland, an average of 124 people drown in Ireland every year, and 43% of all accidental drownings happen between June and August.

The figures also show that 67% of accidental drownings follow a land-based activity such as walking or fishing, a reminder that you don’t have to plan a swim to be at risk near water.

'Whatever you choose to do, do it somewhere supervised, stay within your depth, and go with other people,' Paul said. 'Clubs and centres are great not just for the fun, but because someone is always watching the water.'

Temperatures could reach 30°C on Friday, the peak of the warning period.

Night-time temperatures could reach 15°C, which Met Éireann warns may cause uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

43% of all accidental drownings in Ireland occur between June and August.

The 10-year average for drownings between 2014-2023 is 124 per year.

Lifeguards patrol Ireland’s designated bathing sites from June onwards.