Sinead O'Connor powers to Courtmacsherry 10km Road Race win in record time

SOMEWHAT ironically, there was a nine-second sway in the course records for the Courtmacsherry 10km Road Race.

Leading from the start and in pretty idyllic conditions, St Finbarr's AC athlete Sean Davin made a gallant bid for a new course record but ultimately fell nine seconds short of Alan O'Shea's record run of 31 minutes and 38 seconds set in 2013.

However, Leevale's Sinead O'Connor crossed the line in a time of 34 minutes and 42 seconds to set a new record, whipping nine seconds off her own joint-record set last year and also that of Aoife Cooke (Eagle Athletic) set in 2023.

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The 368th and final runner crossed the line in one hour, 16 minutes and 23 seconds in what was a fundraising event for Courtmacsherry Rowing Club.

An intent Davin led from the start and with a strong pace always held the edge over the opposition. Going over the bridge and before the left turn for Timoleague village, he was well in front of last year's runner-up Colm Deasy, who 'lost sight of him’ as he rounded Foley's Shop.

‘It was a great race,’ said Davin. ‘The only tough part was in Timoleague, the bit up the hill.

‘I didn't look back once, because any time I look back, you feel like someone's going to get you. So I just kept my head down and kept on going. It wasn't a PB, but it was close enough.’

Another second place for Deasy provoked the response that he has to come back to win next year.

For Bandon AC's Simon Nolan, who was third, it was a late decision to run in Courtmacsherry, for the first time.

‘I was out yesterday evening on the track, the temperature was very high, so I decided to give it a skip and do an easier run and come here and do the 10k instead,’ Nolan said.

‘I was able to hold even pace the whole way, just a little pull through the village (Timoleague) which kind of broke up the group, which helped me a lot. Then, I was just able to put in a surge at the 7km mark.’

He is targeting the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in August prior to the Dublin City Marathon in October.

For new course record holder Sinead O'Connor, it was particularly pleasing.

‘I'm delighted with it the record,’ she said.

‘I knew it was close on the way out. I was checking my splits all the way, so it was great.

‘I had a club-mate (Martin Keohane) run with me all the way, so I was pushing him to the line. He didn't know I was going for the course record. He thought I was trying to beat him. But I explained after it was the course record I was after. He was my target and he got me all the way to the line.’

Results: 1. Sean Davin (St Finbarr's AC) 31m. 47s; 2. Colm Deasy (Leevale AC) 33m. 04s; 3. Simon Nolan (Bandon AC)33m. 33s; 4. Patrick O'Driscoll (Bantry AC) 33m. 47s; 5. Michael Morgan (St. Finbarr's AC) 33m. 50s; 6. Daniel Dollard (Bandon AC) 34m.24s; 7. Michael Corbett (St. Finbarr's AC) 34m. 36s; 8. Mark McGarry (St. Finbarr's AC) 34m. 40s; 9. Sinead O'Connor (Leevale AC) 34m. 42s; 10. Martin Keohane (Leevale AC) 34m. 44s.

Female: 1. Sinead O'Connor (Leevale AC) 34m. 42s; 2. Marie Howard (Leevale AC) 38m. 58s; 3. Katie Hickson (St Finbarr's AC) 41m. 26s; 4. Ella Collins (Bandon AC) 41m. 27s; 5. Elizabeth Ann Ryan (Unattached) 41m. 56s; 6. Aoibheann Mackay (Unattached) 41m. 59s.