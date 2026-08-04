Out and About in West Cork

All smiles at the opening of the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival were locals (left to right): Carla Horrigan with Robyn and Grace O'Donovan. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 24th Jul, 2026. Bantry Market was thronged with people today making the most of the 22°C weather. Taking a rest at Bantry fountain was 5 year old Zoe Quinlan from Courtmacsherry. Photo: Andy Gibson.
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Lisavaird, West Cork, Ireland. 26th Jul, 2026. The Pike Festival held its charity tractor, truck, car & bike run today, which was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and other local charities. Hundreds of people in all sorts of vehicles signed onfor the charity run on an overcast, but warm day. Taking part in the run with his 1943 petrol McCormick W-4 tractor was Nicky Banville from Clonakilty. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Cassie Harrington and Ellie O Connor at the Castletownbere Debs Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Roisín Cahalane from Drinagh with her children Croíadh and Oisin on a vist to Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Daiva and Michael Hodentt having their moment on the red carpet at the Skibbereen Arts Festival A Night at the Oscars Street Party. Photo; Anne Minihane.
200 Swimmers took part in the RNLI Swim at Keelbeg Pier, Union Hall. This is the 12th year of the swim to raise funds for the RNLI.
The swim took place over a 1 lap 1km course with the stronger swimmers completing 2 laps, the stiff breeze making the conditions challenging.
Here Emma, Iain and Claire Chadwick with Garreth Walsh ready to start the swim.
Photo: Andrew Harris.
Fisherman Colin Sheehan pictured at Schull Harbour, with a traditional wooden oar before another day at sea. Photo: Carlos Benlayo
Pictured attending the Dunmanway Debs mkaing a stop at the Shambles in Bandon are Emily Collins and Molly O'Brien. Photo: Donie Hurley.
Bantry Market was thronged with people today making the most of the 22°C weather. Enjoying the hot weather were Sonas & Chris Fahy from Bantry. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Lisavaird, West Cork, Ireland. 26th Jul, 2026. The Pike Festival held its charity tractor, truck, car & bike run today, which was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and other local charities. Hundreds of people in all sorts of vehicles signed onfor the charity run on an overcast, but warm day. Noreen O'Shea from leap with a road roller that didn't take part in the run. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Enjoying their red carpet moment at Skibbereen Arts Festival Night at the Oscars were Eilisa, Eve Jasmine and Michaela Carroll and Emily Collins from Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
200 Swimmers took part in the RNLI Swim at Keelbeg Pier, Union Hall. This is the 12th year of the swim to raise funds for the RNLI.
The swim took place over a 1 lap 1km course with the stronger swimmers completing 2 laps, the stiff breeze making the conditions challenging.
Here friends Emer Barrett and Noreen Mc Carthy just out of the water after finishing the course. Photo: Andrew Harris.
“Educating the next generation,” (L to R), Laura and Jason Helen, Clonakilty with their children, Lily and Fern at the Tom Harte Farm Services open day at the White farm in Ardfield.
A snapshot of the action at the popular annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day which will take place on Sunday August 2nd. Photo courtesy of Peter O’Brien.
Bantry Market was thronged with people last Friday making the most of the 22°C weather. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The committee of Castletownshend Maritime Week are delighted to welcome everyone to their festival in the village over the bank holiday weekend. Included in the photo are Tomás Burchill, Richard and Nicola Wellbourne, Brendan O'Neill and Mary McCarthy, Cathy McCarter, John Collins, Paul McCarthy, Paul O'Driscoll, Neil Gallagher and Rachel Crowley. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Harness racing winners at Lyre Raceway where the winner of race four was Leader De Lara, driven by Oisín Quill. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Bernie and Callie Walsh from Ballineen with Sean Barry from Ballydehob attending the rotary milking parlour open day on the farm of Denis and Claire White where hundreds of people attended to view the White’s 34 unit E100 H bail rotary unit. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Founder of the Fit-Up Theatre, Geoff Gould with stage manager Kevin McIntyre and actor Seamus O’Rourke at the adaptation of John B Keane’s ‘Love Hungry Farmer’ at Ballydehob Community Hall.
Liam Kubella from Bandon checking out the engine on a Subaru the Pike Festival’s charity tractor, truck, car and bike run last Sunday which was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and other local charities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the official launch of the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival last Saturday are (front, from left): Cllr Ann Bambury, Maria Couch (Special Olympics athlete), Jack Crowley (Irish Rugby International fly-half), Anat O'Donovan, Stephen Finn and Vincent O'Donovan. Standing: Riley O'Donovan and Conrad Murphy (members of the winning Cork All-Ireland minor football team), Mike Hanly, Cllr John Michael Foley (deputising for Cllr Bernard Moynihan), Fr Anthony O'Mahony, and Cllr John Collins. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Louise, Bonnie, Finn and Ayda Ross from Drimoleague with Sharon Levis from Skibbereen enjoying a day out at the market in Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Niamh O'Connell and Laura Dullea on their way to the Dunmanway Debs and making a quick stop at the Shambles in Bandon. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Shannon Murray and Connor Vassallo made a stop at the Shambles in Bandon en route to attend the Dunmanway Debs. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Callan O'Leary (1) from Kilbrittain and his dad Richard at Pike Festival’s charity tractor, truck and car run which was held last Sunday in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and other local charities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Anne and Sean Crowley with Carmel and Eamon Fitzgerald enjoying the Skibbereen Arts Festival ‘A Night at the Oscars’ street party. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Members of the Durrus Tidy Towns committee seen receiving an award in the Small Villages category of the Anti-Litter Challenge in Clonakilty last week. From left: Judith Payne, Shaun Taylor, Geraldine Flynn and Carmel Cronin.
Lawrence Sexton and John Hallissey from Kilbrittain with John and Fergal Walsh from Timoleague at the rotary milking parlour open day which was held by Tom Harte Farm Services on the farm of Denis and Claire White. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rosarie O’Neill with her grandchildren Chloe and Aidan making a presentation to the RNLI fundraising secretary Anne Finch. Rosarie of Dursey Cottage raised €1781.51 for Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat at the Dursey Island Festival in June. Rosarie offered complimentary teas, coffees and home baking with donations in lieu of the Lifeboat.
At Jimmys Bar, Allihies recently a surprise presentation was made to Mary Jo Murphy for her trojan work correcting answers at approximately 200 Pub Quiz fundraisers over the last 30 years. The presentation included a salad bowl made by the Allihies Men's Group. (Left to right) Anne McNally, Mary Jo's granddaughter Aoife, Mary Jo, Quizmaster Supreme Frank Creedon and Liam Murphy.
Iarlaith Cronin, Andria O’Sullivan, Ruth O’Shea and Joseph O’Sullivan at the PIFC. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Castletownbere's supporters caught up in the excitement of match day at the PIFC match. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Clonakilty Men’s Shed members at Baltimore Harbour on their return from an enjoyable day out to Cape Clear.
Horizons coffee day organiser Anne McCullagh presenting a cheque for €5,780 at Teach Cairde, Clonakilty, to Jane Duane, Trish O’Donovan and residents. The funds were raised at Anne’s recent coffee day.
President Dr Colm Quirke presenting his prize to Snowflakes winner Pat O’Regan.
Iga (left) and Ola Fracek at Ola's jewellery stand near Emmet Square, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Ballinascarthy camogie team at the bonding padel morning in Cork. Back: Rachel Buttimer, Ciara Heverin, Sinéad McCarthy, Michelle O'Driscoll, Kaela O'Driscoll, Katelyn O'Neill, Annie Condon, Rachel Cahalane, Lisa McCarthy and Ella Cahalane. Front: Emily Walsh, Síofra Pattwell, Orlaith Dee, Aoibhín Ryan, Moira Barrett and Clara Crowley.
James O’Brien introducing llamas to Michael Collins TD during last Sunday’s agricultural show
Congratulations to Jack Allen from Greenhiil who was crowned the boys Munster U16 champion last weekend. He now faces Johnny Campbell in the All-Ireland series at Keady Tassagh in Armagh on Saturday August 1st.
Steve with his grand-niece Mackenzie (in green) and his two granddaughters Jenna Louise and Katie Ann at the Rosscarbery Debs.
Meabh Cuinnea, Rosscarbery, county U16 winner accepting her prize from Caroline O'Leary, chairperson of the ladies committee of Bol Chumann Na hEireann.
The Drombeg Céili Band who came 2nd in the Munster Fleadh Cheoil in Lismore, County Waterford on Saturday July 18th and who will go on to the All-Ireland in Belfast. Front: Máiréad Carey, Leah Murphy, Muireann Hickey, Áine Nolan and Maria Carey. Back: John Munday, Eoin Burke, Donagh Mc Elligott, Ciarán French and Shane Scanlon.
Chloe Hogan and Geared Hogan with puppy ‘Bella’ from Carrigaline enjoying the sun during the recent Kinsale Arts Weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
At the Mindful Mending class at Clonakilty Library in Kent Street were (standing): Mary Sikora, Reenascreena; Alice Halliday, teacher, Skibbereen; and Alexandra Sloan, Inchydoney. Front: Kathyrn Houlihan, Clonakilty; Jean Crowley, Rosscarbery; Margaret Deane, Drimoleague; and Rita O'Neill, Fernhill Road, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)