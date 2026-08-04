No Swim ban lifted at strand

A short-term ‘no swimming’ ban at Cadogan’s Strand has been lifted, much to the relief of locals, according to Schull-based Cllr Caroline Cronin.

Water quality at bathing sites throughout the county are monitored regularly and closely. In the case of Cadogan’s Strand the ‘do not swim’ instruction was issued on Thursday and lifted on Friday July 24th after tests showed that the water was once again safe for bathing purposes.

‘My understanding is that the ban, which was issued by Cork County Council on the advice of the HSE, was a precautionary measure,’ the councillor stated. She said locals and visitors were fortunate that it was just a one-day ban due to elevated levels of bacteria that made the water look murky.

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‘No one wants to see a swim advisory notice, but public safety must always come first,’ said Cllr Cronin, who also acknowledged the quick action taken by Cork County Council and the HSE in testing the water and reopening Cadogan’s Strand as soon as it was confirmed to be safe.

‘It is important that we continue to protect and monitor the quality of our bathing waters so that everyone can enjoy Cadogan’s Strand and all our local beaches with confidence,’ she added.

‘Cadogan’s Strand is a much-loved swimming area. It is used all-year round by swimmers, walkers, entire families and visitors too – so many people use it for exercise, relaxation and enjoying our beautiful coastline.’