Fritz series of children’s books inspired by author and partner’s own dog

FROM now until Christmas, Stephen Curran-Haffner plans to visit the 25 libraries in Munster to share his story Fritz and the Giants.

With a degree in early childhood studies and a masters in psychology, Stephen has created a family-friendly story that helps children navigate early childhood challenges.

Stephen explained: ‘The reader sees the world from the point of view of a tiny puppy, a wee Jack Russell called Fritz. It’s about his journey into the long grass and a meeting with Regina, a fox that becomes his friend.’

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The good news is that there will be ten stories in a series that is inspired by the dog Stephen bought for his boyfriend, now husband, Johannes Curran-Haffner, shortly after they met.

Sometimes back-stories are equally interesting, like the fact that Stephen moved to Clonakilty on the exact same day, and in the exact same year, that Johannes moved from Germany to Baltimore with his family.

While studying for certification in therapeutic play and storytelling, Stephen was obliged to write something as part of his project work.

That initial story about Fritz remained in a drawer for eight years.

Just a few short months ago, shortly before he would have turned 18, Fritz died. But his memory will live on in the series Stephen is working on, including book two which will be out by Christmas.

Fritz and Regina were a very real part of the Curran-Haffner household, but only two humans make it into print: Oma, the grandmother, and Victoria, the granddaughter, both benign presences in the background. Such is the gentle, insightful, nature of this beautiful picture book, which features illustrations by Sara Baker, it has been accepted by the Irish Educational Services platform, which means it is suitable for school use.

More than 70 people turned out last Sunday afternoon for the launch of the book, which was attended by the movie producer, David Puttnam, who spoke about the importance of storytelling, and it was officially launched by journalist and family friend Flor McCarthy.