Island life gets a boost as public playground opens on Cape Clear

CAPE Clear’s first-ever public playground officially opened on Monday, marking a milestone for the island community.

Clós Spraoi an Róis Bhuí is the gaeltacht name for the Yellow Rose Playground which attracted more than 60 children to the opening celebrations.

The playground at the island’s North Harbour was delivered by the island co-operative, Comharchumann Chléire Teo (CCT), which sees it as an investment in the future of the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil, the project lead for the development, said the opening represented the culmination of years of planning and hard work.

Even the children of Cape Clear had an input into the design. Niamh said: ‘It was their ideas and suggestions that helped to shape it.’

Ultimately, the playground was made possible through the extraordinary generosity of the Moriarty-Henggeler family, whose support has transformed a long-held​ dream into a reality.

Thanks to the Moriarty-Henggeler family, who will, in a few weeks’ time, attend a naming ceremony in honour of their beloved daughter Treasa, Cape Clear now has a dedicated recreational space for local children and visitors to the island.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Niamh said: ‘Of all the community projects I have been privileged to work on, this is the one of which I am most proud.

‘There were times when the journey felt long and challenging, but as the saying goes: imíonn an tuirse agus fanann an tairbhe – the tiredness fades, but the reward remains.

‘Seeing more than 60 children waiting excitedly to come through the gate on Monday was a very special moment. Hearing their laughter, and seeing children of all ages playing together, was exactly what we had hoped for when this project first began.’

Niamh said a playground, especially in such a small tight-knit community, is much more than simply a place to play.

‘A playground creates opportunities for children to make friends, to be active, to use their imaginations and to simply enjoy being children,’ she said.

‘It also provides a place where families can come together and where visitors immediately see that Cape Clear is a vibrant, welcoming island community.’