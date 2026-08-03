Stephen upholds family tradition by winning Recognition Award

THE spirit of community and volunteerism was a recurring theme at the 50th Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival on Saturday.

Rugby fly-half and Innishannon native Jack Crowley, who performed the official opening, was quick to deliver a strong message.

‘It’s amazing to be here today… to credit the people that make it happen, the committee, who volunteer so much of their time throughout the years to make such a special event like this happen every year.’’

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Referencing the longevity of the festival, he continued: ‘There’s special memories that you all have of coming here to this festival and that’s what makes it such a special week. It’s important to mention the committee, because it’s what brings the community together, brings people from all around to such a wonderful village. The community spirit is felt throughout the work and the week.’ The Munster and Ireland player gave special mention to his grand-aunt Siobhan and uncle Tom (McGrath).

The highlight of the opening was the presentation of the Recognition Award to Stephen Finn, former chairperson of the Courtmacsherry Festival and Development Association, who has been involved in the community since his early teens.

His involvement illustrated a three generational lineage within the community.

His grandfather, the late Paddy Drake was a towering figure of the Courtmacsherry Regatta Committee, that gave the festival a great foundation and ultimately its transformation to its current status.

Stephen took up the role of chairperson in 2012 assuming the position from his older brother, Paul.

Over the course of 12 years, he oversaw the redevelopment of the community centre, the completion of the Courtmacsherry/Timoleague Sewerage Scheme, the playground and the 2019 Pride of Place award to mention but a few.

A citation prepared and delivered by committee member Vincent O’Donovan noted: ‘His (Stephen’s) interest in all things community was fostered from his late parents, Kathleen and Jerry, who were on the first festival committee 50 years ago and from his late grandfather, Paddy Drake. It is of no coincidence that exactly 20 years ago, the recipient of the Recognition Award was his mother, Kathleen. His father, Gerry, also received the award in 2010.’

Stephen said he was ‘truly honoured’ to receive the award, adding: ‘To be recognised by your own community is something very special. You don’t have to do everything, but everyone can do something. Communities like ours only thrive because people are willing to lend a hand. And I can promise you, you’ll get far more back than you ever put in.’

The festival continues until Monday August 3rd and includes the popular Regatta Day on Saturday August 1st.