Skibbereen rowers Kealan Mannix and Aoife Hendy power to gold at Home International Regatta

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club was well represented at a number of international regattas, with club athletes producing some excellent performances for Ireland.

At the Home International Regatta, held in London’s Docklands on Saturday, six Skibbereen rowers were selected to represent Ireland.

Abigail Fowler competed in the junior women’s events, while Aoife Hendy lined out for the senior women. Kealan Mannix, Finn O’Reilly, Christopher O’Donovan and Michael Hourihane represented Ireland in the senior men’s category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each athlete raced twice during the day, competing over both the 2,000m and 500m distances. There was particular success for Kealan Mannix and Aoife Hendy, who both returned home with gold medals following impressive performances.

Skibbereen was also represented on the coaching side, with Sharon Murphy part of the Irish coaching team for the senior women’s squad.

Meanwhile, in Lucerne, Switzerland, Gracie Bates represented Ireland at the Coupe de la Jeunesse, the annual European regatta for U18 athletes held on the famous Rotsee course.

Racing in the junior women’s pair alongside Brigid Mahon of Fermoy Rowing Club, Bates competed on both days of the regatta. The pair put in two strong performances, qualifying for the B final on each occasion.

There was further international representation for the club at the World Rowing U23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany. Dominic Casey raced in the Irish men’s coxless four, with the crew finishing second in the C final to place 13th overall in the world.

It was another proud week for Skibbereen Rowing Club, with athletes competing across three major international events and continuing to make their mark on the world stage.