Manslaughter case delayed

By Olivia Kelleher

Sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a Cork mother-of-two has been adjourned until October because of difficulties caused by the solicitors’ strike.

Joseph Butler (43) who is originally from Midleton, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Kinsale native Paula Canty (31) in Mallow, Co Cork on January 3rd, 2025.

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He had previously been charged with her murder at the Belfry, Bridewell Lane in Mallow. The State accepted a manslaughter plea at a court sitting in April.

At that time a probation report was requested in advance of the sentencing hearing. Last month the court was told that the probation report was available and the case was ready to be finalised.

The sentencing hearing was due to take place on Monday at the Central Criminal Court in Cork. However, defence barrister Ray Boland, SC, said that he did not have instructions in the case. The situation has arisen because of the strike by solicitors over legal aid.

Judge Siobhan Lankford adjourned the case for finalisation on October 5th next.

Ms Canty was pronounced dead in an upper storey rented flat in Mallow in January 2025. A post mortem examination was carried out at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

An inquest in July of last year heard that Canty suffered haemorrhage and shock after she sustained a stab wound to the thorax.