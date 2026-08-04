Way cleared for 50,000 new homes in Cork after council vote

The way has been cleared for 50,000 homes across County Cork in the next ten years after a crucial council vote.

Elected members of Cork County Council formally adopted a variation to the County Development plan on Friday (July 31st).

The change marks a milestone in supporting housing delivery and sustainable growth across the county.

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The updated development plan includes residential land-use zoning and increased headroom in the county's principal towns and villages, including in West Cork.

The changes at county level were made after recent government guidelines on new annual housing growth requirements for each planning authority.

It will see the delivery of a baseline of 38,370 new homes across County Cork until 2036, with the potential to deliver up to 50,000 homes.

The update of the development plan ensures the county is well-positioned to accommodate projected population growth while supporting the development of vibrant and sustainable communities, the council has said.

County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) said: ‘This variation will provide greater capacity for housing development, helping communities to grow and thrive while ensuring that development is supported by proper planning and infrastructure over a 10-year horizon.’

He added: ‘The continued engagement of national agencies and utility providers is now essential to support the work that Cork County Council has undertaken in this regard.’

Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell said the variation provides a strong framework for future housing delivery.