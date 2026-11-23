A FILM shot in West Cork Studios in Skibbereen last year has picked up the Best Feature Film at last weekend’s Dingle Film Festival.

Everybody Digs Bill Evans was screened at the popular festival while its scriptwriter Mark O’Halloran (star of Adam & Paul) was in attendance to accept the award.

Following the screening, he also took part in a Q&A with audience members. Judges at the festival described the film as “a very stylistic piece, with incredible cinematography and outstanding performances from the entire cast”

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“It gives us a fascinating insight into the world of a troubled artist, while reminding us that ‘an intermissions is also a part of the music.”

The film, which was directed by Grant Gee, opened in Irish cinemas in September and follows legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans. A residency at New York’s Village Vanguard culminates in the live taping of two of the greatest jazz record of all time in one night.

However, ten days later, Scott LaFaro, a band member and Evan’s musical “soulmate”, dies in a car crash. Numb with grief, Evans stops playing.

The film was entirely shot in the West Cork Studios and other nearby locations last year and stars Bill Pullman, Laurie Metcalf, Barry Ward and Katie McGrath.

Hollywood star Bill Pullman recently spoke about how much he enjoyed his time in West Cork while shooting the film and while here he also explored his family roots.