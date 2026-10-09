Public sector work stoppages next week expected to disrupt many HSE services

It is expected that there will be significant and widespread disruption to many HSE services next Wednesday, October 14 due to public sector work stoppages.

The HSE is currently planning for the cancellation of all non-urgent healthcare services across hospitals and community settings that day. This includes routine hospital procedures, outpatient appointments, community based services, such as day services, clinics in primary care services and other scheduled care services. HSE administrative services will also be impacted by this work stoppage on 14 October.

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Healthcare teams have now begun to contact affected patients directly. All appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Emergency departments, ambulance services (curtailed service) and other critical, time-sensitive healthcare services, such as urgent cancer treatment and dialysis, will continue. People requiring urgent medical attention should not delay seeking care and dial 999 or 112 or attend their nearest Emergency Department.

GPs, GP out-of-hours and pharmacists remain available in the community.

Engagement on contingency arrangements is ongoing with health sector unions to develop a more complete understanding of what can continue to be delivered next Wednesday. Further updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

The HSE regrets the inconvenience caused to patients and their families and is grateful for people’s patience and understanding during this time.