Catering an event or party is a profitable venture for a small cafe in West Cork. Clients pay in advance for a fixed-price menu, and most successful catered events lead to additional bookings from attendees.

Taking that reservation also raises a question many owners consider after the fact. What portion of your cafe's insurance will cover the cost if the food goes bad, or if a member of your kitchen staff is injured while working in the busy environment?

Why one dish at a private function affects many guests at once

The entire guest list will eat the same meal at roughly the same time during a private event. When a guest has a problem with a single item on their menu, many guests will experience similar symptoms within 24 hours of eating that item, and they will often arrive at the café as a single claimant against the business.

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The menu of an event relies heavily on local produce. Many cafés are now buying from the new West Cork Food Collective, where producers can link up with the retail outlets and restaurants they supply. If a guest becomes sick after consuming food from the cafe, no matter who produced the ingredients used in the dish, the café will be held accountable.

Does public liability cover guests who fall ill after a function?

Guests who get sick from food will be considered a public liability issue, since they would be filing a lawsuit against the business as a third party. If a chef burns themselves while working on the stove, then this will be an employee-related claim, which isn’t covered by public liability insurance.

When you choose Insify’s café insurance, public liability protects against guest claims. Employers’ liability covers injured staff, like a burned chef. It can be added to the same policy and covers up to €13 million per claim and per insurance year. Public liability covers third-party injury claims arising from the food and drink you serve, including takeaway orders.

Insify’s café insurance page gives an illustrative example of around €18,000, where several guests fell ill after a private function and held the business responsible for compensation and medical costs. It’s an example, not a guarantee of what a claim would pay.

What changes when someone else works in the kitchen

Employers’ Liability will be the insurance that protects against employee claims when other people work in your kitchen. You can select your Public Liability coverage limit: €1.25m, €2.5m, or €6.5m per claim, with double that amount available throughout the policy year, for prices starting at €7.55 per month.

In Ireland, while public liability insurance is not legally mandatory, most landlords and municipal authorities need evidence of insurance when issuing leases or licenses. Companies holding private events usually require a certificate of insurance before the event.

What to check before the next function booking

Before your next booking, there are two items in your policy you may want to review. The first is if the limits of coverage match up with the amounts that functions, clients request to view on certificates, and secondly, if all individuals working with you in the kitchen are covered.

With Insify, guest claims sit under public liability, and you can add employers’ liability for your staff on the same policy.