Skibbereen’s festive fun is already taking shape, with a Christmas market with food, a car boot sale and local arts and craft planned for December 16.

Organisers say the winter market at the O'Donovan Rossa GAA ground on Rossa Road will be indoors and outdoors.

They are still looking for traders to join, such as people making food, artisan goods like soap and candles, and other local arts and craft.

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Mini donuts and gingerbread treats are already on the menu, says chef Ralph Schüller who came up with the idea for the winter market.

“Most of the goodies will be locally made and I am hoping to create a nice, festive atmosphere,” said Ralph who moved to West Cork from Germany in 2019.

“Where I'm from it's a tradition to get people together around Christmas time at a cosy market with food, ginger bread and a hot spiced beverage. And I'm trying to create something even more special in Skibbereen.”

Ralph says he is also looking for musicians to provide some festive sounds on the day.

He said a big thank you to the committee at O'Donovan Rossa GAA for opening their facility to the market.

In the meantime, the regular Wednesday market returns on December 2 with street food breakfasts and lunches, mini donuts and hot and cold drinks.

If you would like to take part on December 16 speak to Ralph at the Farmers Market at Fairfield, every Saturday in Skibbereen.