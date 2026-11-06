Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery scoops two prestigious business awards

The Celtic Ross Hotel scored a double win at the Family Business Awards, taking gold for Hospitality Business of the Year and bronze for Family Business Employer of the Year.

The Rosscarbery hotel was one of two West Cork businesses recognised at a glitzy gala on Thursday (November 5) at The Johnstown Estate in Enfield, near Dublin.

Hosted by presenter Matt Cooper, the event brought together more than 450 guests to celebrate family businesses across the country.

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“What a meaningful day celebrating the heart of our communities, Irish family businesses,” said Jill Thornton, Head of Events, Family Business Awards.

“Their passion, resilience, and innovation deserve every bit of recognition. Honouring their legacy is what the Family Business Awards are all about. Congratulations to all the inspiring winners!”

The other West Cork winner this year was Collins Kinsale Pharmacy, earning silver in the Family Healthcare, Pharmacy, and Wellbeing Business of the Year category.

The awards recognised businesses for their achievements across various sectors and celebrated the contribution of family firms to the Irish economy.

For the Celtic Ross, the two wins honoured both its hospitality business and its work as an employer.