The Local Debut of Castle Freke Irish Gin

A gin steeped in the history of Castle Freke takes its first step onto the shelves of its home town.

Castle Freke Distillery Ltd., makers of the world's first true sipping gin, marks a special moment in its story with the local debut of Castle Freke Gin.

Available in limited quantities at Next Door O'Donovans Off Licence in Clonakilty since Thursday, 22 October, this first local release brings a distinctive West Cork spirit to the community that inspired it.

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Rooted in the character of Ireland's Atlantic edge, Castle Freke Gin is an expression of place, patience and an uncompromising pursuit of quality.

Its arrival in Clonakilty follows growing international recognition, including a 96-point rating in the newly released Wine Enthusiast Buying Guide and a Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The gin made its official debut in New York this June during World Gin Week.

Before extending its reach across Europe, Castle Freke Gin is sharing this milestone with the neighbours, friends and supporters who have been part of its story from the beginning.

For the team, this first local release carries particular meaning: the opportunity to bring the spirit home and share it with those who know the place behind it.

A well-known local business at the heart of Clonakilty, Next Door O'Donovans provides a fitting home for that introduction — an invitation to discover, and savour, a gin whose story begins in West Cork.

"We are delighted to be stocking Castle Freke Sipping Gin. We are chuffed to be the first stockist in the area. It will make a great christmas present.... I sure hope someone will think of me and send me one this Christmas" — Dena O'Donovan, Proprietor, Next Door Off Licence and O'Donovans Hotel Clonakilty

The ultra-premium brand is the creation of the entrepreneur Stephen Evans-Freke, who embarked on a 10-year journey to create the world's finest gin for the Dry Martini connoisseur, as a complement to his two-decade-long work of love to restore the family's 300 year-old Castle Freke. Castle Freke Gin is designed to be enjoyed chilled, either neat with garnishings or with a whisper of vermouth and bitters.

"New York City is ground zero in the new golden age of the Dry Martini gathering momentum in the U.S. so we had to launch first there, but it felt right that our first European launch—ahead of London, Paris and all—should be right here in our much loved West Cork home town" — Stephen Evans-Freke, Chairman & Chief Creator, Castle Freke Gin

The Castle Freke Gin brand is inseparable from its local namesake landmark and the family's heritage as the Lords of Carbery.

Once an abandoned ruin, Castle Freke has undergone a meticulous restoration and the restoration is still continued today under Stephen's direction.

The castle's windswept setting, ancient Irish mythos and melancholic beauty infuse the brand with a timeless aesthetic of romance, resilience and rootedness.

The bottle design reflects this local heritage: a wind-bent tree, a stopper modeled after the Carbery Celtic High Cross and iconography drawn from the architectural detail of the castle's interiors.

The gin incorporates local myrtle grown on the Castle Freke grounds. Other ingredients included, are numerous rare and wild-gathered botanicals sourced from around the world, including Tuscan and Macedonian junipers, Nile Delta coriander, Ethiopian myrrh, along with exotic fruits from renowned Pyrenean orchards of Agrumes Schaller.

Its starting material is laboratory-grade organic wheat ethanol from Holland, along with purified spring water from the castle wells.

It is distilled in small batches in hand-beaten copper pot stills from Germany through a 50-step process developed over hundreds of experimental trials.

The result is an entirely new expression of what gin can be — a spirit of unparalleled harmony and balance, inspired by centuries of Irish culture and shaped by a decade of obsessive development.

As the first release is limited, early interest is expected.

Customers are encouraged to visit the shop to secure a bottle.

Learn more about this exceptional gin, by visiting the website:

www.castlefrekedistillery.com