New partner for Ifac offices

Peter Walsh, a native of Charleville, has recently joined Ifac’s Bandon and Skibbereen offices as a partner.

Peter is a chartered accountant with more than fifteen years of experience in practice, and over the course of his career has acquired vast experience in dealing with a variety of different clients including farming, agri business, retail and professional service providers.

‘He is acutely conscious that no two clients are the same’, said a representative of Ifac, ‘and tailors our suite of services to ensure that the value we add to our clients is relevant to their business currently, and aids them in their continued growth’.

Ifac, one of Ireland’s leading accounting, tax and business advisory firms, has over 30 locations nationwide.