FARM CLASSICS: From crawler to turbo-charged engine Landini range is the stuff of Legend

The Italian firm Landini has been producing tractors since 1928, with specialist orchard and crawler tractors making up a substantial part of the brand’s portfolio.

In 1959, Massey Ferguson purchased the Landini company (as well as Perkins engines) and used Landini to manufacture specialist tractors in Massey Ferguson colours.

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Massey Ferguson later went on to sell most of its Landini shares to the Italian ARGO brand which now encompasses McCormick and Landini tractors.

Keen to shake up its image in the 90’s of rebranded MF tractors, Landini launched the aptly named ‘Legend’ series tractors in 1994.

In 2001, Landini launched a revised version of the Legend encompassing the 120,130,140,160 and the range topping 180, spanning 120-180hp–easily distinguished from its predecessors by its sloped bonnet, rounded nose and cab lights as well as curvy MF style wrap around rear windows.

The next evolution of the Legend arrived in late 2003, primarily to meet the new Tier 2 emission regulations, with the line-up consisting of the 125,135,145,165 and 185, all with the TDI badge and employing the 6 litre turbocharged Perkins 1106 engines.

A new ‘Transport’ gearbox provided a three speed powershift across the 6 main gears, within three ranges provided a total of 54 forwad gears and coud be fitted with an additional creeper.

The ‘Transport’ models were also fitted with front axle suspension.

In addition, this was further complimented by a manual shuttle, with larger models featuring an electric shuttle.

The 135hp Legend 135 has an oil flow of 62l/min – which is far from eyebrow raising – and has a rear linkage capacity of 7tons, tipping the scales at 5.8tons.

The cab is self-intuitive with the range gear lever repositioned beside the operator’s seat, along with conveniently paced hand throttle as well as linkage and spool controls.

A subtle medium- grey dash is narrow which along with the sloping bonnet and frameless front windscreen, provides excellent forward visibility.

The passenger seat is also tucked in the corner behind the operator.

A smart and stylish looking tractor, the Legend had an excellent reputation as a highly functional tractor with excellent pulling power backed by great reliability.

Mid horsepower range models proved very popular, particularly as they were priced competitively and found favour with many dairy and stock operators.

After over a decade in service, the Legend was rebranded as the ‘LandPower’, before finally being retired in 2007. If you have a Landini Legend, please get in touch!

Contact Peter at psob1987@gmail.com or see Instagram @flashphotoscork