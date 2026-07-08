Beara’s Ryan is farm ambassador

CONGRATULATIONS to Ryan Regan from Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa, Castletownbere who is one of four national winners of the annual AgriKids Farm Safety Ambassador School Programme.

Ryan was recognised as a Farm Safety Ambassador after being nominated by his school for his outstanding enthusiasm and leadership in promoting farm safety.

Living on a farm on the Beara Peninsula, he embraced an ambassador role by engaging younger pupils and sharing his knowledge, presenting videos on farm safety, and actively supporting activities on Farm Day.

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His passion for farming and willingness to help others made him a positive role model, while also boosting his own confidence. Judges noted Ryan’s kindness, dedication, and commitment to raising farm safety awareness embodies everything an AgriKids Fam Safety Ambassador represents.

The programme and awards will return next year. Schools can sign up from August 25th 2026. Stay informed and up to date at www.agrikids.ie and @agrikidsofficial.