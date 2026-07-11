Drinagh Rangers U12, Dunmanway Town U15 and Sullane U16 schoolgirls hit top form

DRINAGH Rangers U12, Dunmanway Town U15 and Sullane U16 were amongst the winners in the latest round of West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s schoolgirls fixtures.

Ellie O’Regan and Hannah Reen each scored twice as Drinagh Rangers maintained their positive start to the new U12 Schoolgirls Premier League campaign.

The Canon Crowley Parke side has yet to drop a point after four rounds of fixtures and stretched their advantage at the top of the table with victory away to Clonakilty AFC Greens. O’Regan and Reen’s doubles were added to by Katie O’Sullivan in a 5-0 win at Ballyvackey.

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Theresa Crowley was Dunmanway Town’s hero following her U15 Schoolgirls Premier League match-winning goal away to Lyre Rovers. Town’s 1-0 victory over the league pacesetters moved Dunmanway to within a point of their title-rivals.

Bay Rovers and Sullane played out a cracking U16 Schoolgirls Premier League encounter in Kealkill.

Rionach White opened the scoring to edge Sullane 1-0 ahead after 18 minutes. Layla Rose Kingston-Fitzgerald brought parity to the score shortly before half time. Aisling Kelleher’s 71st minute winner sealed the visitors’ 2-1 success.

Naomi Scannell, Eimear Carey, Rionach White and Katie O’Connell stood out for Sullane. Asta Kaktaviciute, Layla Rose Kingston-Fitzgerald, Amy O’Donovan and Donna French were the pick of Rovers’ top performers.

That outcome moved Sullane level with Drinagh Rangers at the top of the U16 Schoolgirls Premier table.

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Current pacesetters Skibbereen Celtic had too much firepower for Togher Celtic in the U12 Schoolboys League One last Monday evening.

Ted O’Neill (two), Conor O’Sullivan, Liam O’Neill, Jayden Woods and James Hayes were on target in Celtic’s latest win.

Elsewhere in U12 Schoolboys League One, two Antoni Rokosz goals couldn’t prevent a 5-2 Bunratty United defeat away to Riverside Athletic.

Clonakilty AFC City has opened up a six-point gap at the summit of the U13 Schoolboys Premier League.

The Ballyvackey club made it four wins from four league fixtures following a 6-2 triumph away to Kilmichael Rovers in Inchisine. Callaghan Cronin and James McCarthy scored for Kilmichael but Sean Kennedy (two), Luca O’Donovan, Ciarán Wilcox, Max O’Keefe and Dylan Harte strikes earned Clonakilty another three points.

Skibbereen Dynamos have joined Beara United and Riverside Athletic in a share of the U14 Schoolboys Championship’s lead. A 7-1 win away to Bunratty sent Skibbereen joint-top of the standings.

Caolan Cleary scored for Bunratty but four Ethan Atalay strikes ensured Dynamos claimed all three points. Ryan Atalay, Sean Hurley and Savva Pelesok also scored for the winners. Jayden O’Callaghan, Rory O’Driscoll and Conor Keohane stood out for United.

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Lyre Rovers is the team to catch atop the U15 Schoolboys Premier League. Rovers proved too strong for Beara United, running out convincing winners on their home ground to move a point ahead of second placed Castlelack.

Malcolm Vos, Dara Ryan, Tim Crowley, Michael Ryan and Patrick O’Leary strikes kept Lyre firmly in the U15 Schoolboys Premier title race.

In the same division, Skibbereen Dynamos moved up to third courtesy of a 7-3 win at home to Bay Rovers.

Fynn Ryan netted a hat-trick. Fiachra Garrett (two) and Yevhenii Dubyk (two) also got their names on Skibbereen’s scoresheet. Bay’s Tadhg Harrington (two) and Callum Connolly were amongst the goals at Ollie McCarthy Park.

A convincing victory at home to Kilmichael Rovers maintained Drinagh Rangers’ pursuit of this season’s U16 Schoolboys Premier League title last Monday evening

The Canon Crowley Park club had Charlie Ryan Daly (three) and Kaelan Twomey (two) amongst the goals to keep pace with Castlelack at the top of the table.