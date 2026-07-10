From livestock to live music the Carbery Show is ready to go

LIVE music will be just one of the many highlights at this year’s Carbery Show, which takes place at the Showgrounds in Skibbereen on Thursday July

16th.

From dog classes to cattle classes as well as indoor classes the show promises something for everyone at this annual show.

The Cork County Yearling Gelding and Filly Championship, sponsored by Access Credit Union Skibbereen, will be a highly competitive event which always ensures a fine presentation of top young horses from around the county.

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Qualifiers for this championship final have been selected at all the other Cork county shows.

New for this year is the Munster Bovine Beef Bull of the Future Championship which is open to Pedigree bulls born between July 1st 2004 and July 1st 2006 from a recognised Beef Bred registered with their respective societies, which is sponsored by Munster

Bovine.

There will also be cattle classes for Shorthorns, Jersey, Friesians, Belgian Blues and many more and again this year the show will have the Champion Beef Calf class with qualifiers coming from the winners of the calf classes in the different breeds.

There will also be numerous qualifier classes for various championships which will be held later in the summer around the country including for horses, ponies and donkeys.

Following a very popular introduction last year, the show will again be having a Poultry section with lots of classes for domesticated birds to rare breeds including Champion Bird of the

Show.

Indoor classes are also an integral part of Carbery Show and organisers continue to encourage home produce through its large door exhibition, which will include horticulture section, flowers and flower arranging classes, photography, arts and crafts and cookery. There will also be qualifier classes for a number of these

events.

Keen to encourage the exhibitors of the future, Carbery Show will have many classes for children such as ridden and led pony classes, a junior cattle section, junior horticulture classes, the junior arts and crafts and junior cookery classes.

Rosettes will also be presented to all winner of the Junior Sections.

The popular dog show will return as will the Irish dancing competitions for various age groups which will be held throughout the day.

‘Skibbereen Show has been noted for its marvellous display of trade stands, some of whom come from far afield and exhibit a variety of local crafts, foods, shrubs and plants, machinery and dairy equipment, farm and business services and local enterprise,’ said a show spokesperson.

‘We are also delighted to welcome award-winning Irish country singer Stacey Breen as our live music act from 2.30pm to 4.20pm.’