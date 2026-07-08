West Cork farmers key for joint dairy initiative

CARBERY Group and Teagasc have renewed their joint programme for dairy farmers for the next five years. The programme, running since 1998, aims to lead and demonstrate the development of sustainable dairy farming in West Cork.

It has been widely recognised as playing a key role in driving improvements in farm profitability, grassland management, milk quality and sustainability over the last 28 years.

The new scheme places emphasis on safeguarding the existing milk supply base while supporting sustainable growth in milk solids, through improved pasture utilisation, enhanced herd genetics, and better herd fertility performance.

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There is also focus on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect water quality, and promote biodiversity, along with generational renewal. With the average age of dairy farmers continuing to rise and labour scarce, encouraging the next generation into dairy farming is essential.

Gráinne Hurley, regional advisory manager of Teagasc in Cork West, expressed her thanks to Carbery and the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird) for the renewal of the programme.

‘As an advisory team, we are excited to collaborate with all farmers and members of the broader agricultural community in West Cork throughout the next five years,’ she said.

Carbery Group chair Vincent O’Donovan also welcomed the renewal of the programme, stating: ‘Our focus is on helping farm families remain profitable, sustainable and resilient while supporting the next generation of dairy farmers. Working together with Teagasc and our co-operatives, we can continue to build a strong future for dairy farming and for rural communities across West Cork.’

A new addition to the programme will be collaboration with the Teagasc GROdairy project, which will address the succession issue. Almost half of farm families do not have an identified successor and young entrants face significant barriers to land access and progression.

Two of the farms involved will demonstrate collaborative farming models in real-world farm settings, highlighting financial, technical, and interpersonal dimensions.

The joint programme will be co-ordinated by Don Crowley of Teagasc, supported by the Teagasc dairy, drystock and climate advisory teams in West Cork. The team will collaborate and work closely with Carbery and the advisors and staff in each of the four West Cork co-operatives, Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird.

Monitor farmers have been chosen in each co-op. Bandon Co-op lists the McCarthy family (Upton) and Shorten family (Enniskeane) while Barryroe has the Walsh family (Timoleague) and Murrays (Timoleague).

Drinagh participants include the Coombes family (Skibbereen), O’Donovans (Drimoleague) and O’Donovans (Leap). Lisavaird Co-op lists the Collins family (Ballineen) and Cunnane family (Lisavaird). Shinagh Dairy Farm Co-op participants are the Aherns (Bandon) and Gurteen Share Farm Co-op has the Desmond family (Bandon).

Don Crowley of Teagasc Cork West said: ‘The success of the programme relies on the commitment and collaboration of our demonstration farmers and families. We are fortunate to have an excellent group of participants involved in this latest joint programme.

‘Each farm is a family-run enterprise, with farmers supported by dedicated family members who will also play an important role and be highlighted throughout the programme.’