Rosscarbery crowned Club of the Day as South West Rowing championship intensifies in Baltimore

ROSSCARBERY Rowing Club was crowned Club of the Day at round three of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championship.

BY HANNAH CONNOLLY

As the action moved to the stunning waters of Baltimore Harbour on Sunday, Rosscarbery dominated the underage categories with victories in the U16 girls, U18 women, U12, U14 and U16 races, while adding second place in the U18 event. Third-place finishes in both the novice women and novice men completed a phenomenal day's work.

For Ballinacurra Rowing Club, their U12 girls produced a determined performance to finish fifth, while the veteran women came agonisingly close to a podium place, crossing the line in fourth.

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Castletownbere Rowing Club demonstrated the strength of their underage programme with a series of impressive performances. Their U16 girls led the way by securing an outstanding second-place finish, while the U14 crew added another podium position with a superb third.

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club enjoyed one of the standout performances, returning home with an incredible nine podium finishes. Victory came in the novice men, while second-place finishes were secured in the senior mixed, senior men, U14 and masters women categories. The club also collected third places through the U14 girls, U16 girls, U18 women and senior women.

Dunmanway Rowing Club continued to make encouraging progress. Their U12 girls produced a superb performance to claim second place, while the U12 crew also impressed with a strong fourth-place finish.

Galley Flash Rowing Club collected three championship victories in the U14 girls, senior women and pre-veteran men events. They also secured second place in the veteran women and added four third-place finishes through the U12 girls, U12, U18 and veteran men crews.

Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club produced another championship-winning display, claiming victories in the U18, senior mixed and the prestigious senior men's race. The club also celebrated second-place finishes in the novice men, pre-veteran men, U16, U18 women and intermediate women, while third places were earned in the masters men and intermediate men categories.

Fresh from claiming Club of the Day honours the previous weekend, Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club maintained their outstanding form with another superb collection of results. There were victories in the intermediate women, veteran men, masters men and intermediate men, while adding second-place finishes in the novice women and senior women. Third-place finishes in the pre-veteran women and senior mixed further underlined the remarkable consistency being displayed throughout the club.

Kilmacabea Rowing Club enjoyed an excellent day's racing, demonstrating impressive strength in the veteran and masters categories. Championship victories came in the veteran women, pre-veteran women and masters women events, while the masters men secured second place and the senior men added another podium finish with third.

Myross Rowing Club once again showcased outstanding talent across multiple age groups with an impressive collection of podium finishes. Victories were secured in the U12 girls and novice women races, while second places came in the U14 girls, pre-veteran women, U12 and veteran men categories. Further podium finishes followed through third places in the veteran women, intermediate women, U16 and pre-veteran men events.

Ring Rowing Club delivered another determined display in Baltimore, with several crews narrowly missing out on podium places after highly competitive races. Their intermediate men produced a particularly impressive performance to claim second place, while the intermediate women were unfortunate to finish just outside the medals after another spirited effort.

Attention now turns to the beautiful setting of Castletownshend, which hosts Round 4 on Saturday, July 12th.

Just one week later, on July 19th, Castletownshend will welcome crews from across Cork for the eagerly anticipated county championship finals.